Kerwell, a premium CBD & wellness house, opened at the Promenade of Crocker Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 21.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. The store offers products from tincture, gummy, and topical or soft gel.
Kerwell was founded in 2019 by Westlake resident Vanessa Wilhelm, whose mission was to curate the best CBD health and wellness products and to educate the general public on the benefits of using CBD products in their everyday life, according to a news release.