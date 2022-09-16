John Kevercamp, the executive director of the Shaw JCC and CFO of the Jewish Community Board of Akron, will leave Oct. 1 to become CFO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
“Although he will be missed, this is a wonderful opportunity for John and we wish him the best,” Thom Mandel, JCBA board president, and Debra Shifrin, Shaw JCC Board president, wrote in a Sept. 8 email to the community. “For 14 years, he has served our community with integrity, honesty, a tremendous work ethic, and a great sense of humor.
“Our community is stronger because of John’s careful and caring leadership and his financial acumen. If you see John before October 1st, please share your thoughts and memories of his time here at our campus.”
Kevercamp has been CFO of JCBA since 2008. He was the director of finance at Hattie Lalham for nine years previous to that. He holds a BSBA in accounting from Lake Erie College in Painesville and an MBA from Kent State University.