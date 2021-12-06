KeyBank is celebrating the legacy of former KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Beth Mooney with investments in two local institutions, Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland State University. The gifts, totaling $2 million, honor Mooney and her unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
The gifts include $1 million to the Cleveland Clinic ASPIRE Nurse Scholars Program and $1 million to establish The Beth E. Money Center for Transformative Leadership at Cleveland State University.
The ASPIRE program provides minority high school students with career information, skills training and mentorships in health care. Upon high school graduation, they begin post-secondary studies alongside part-time employment at Cleveland Clinic. This pipeline of future professionals plays a vital role in increasing diversity in the health care field.
The Mooney Center will offer interdisciplinary education and civic and professional leadership training for leaders who will serve Northeast Ohio.
Both grants were announced November 18 at a ceremony honoring three other recipients of the 2021 Cleveland Heritage Medal. Modeled after the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Heritage Medal recognizes those who have made meritorious contributions to the welfare and development of Cleveland and its citizens and who, as role models, represent the core values of service to others, teamwork, courage, respect, inclusion and diversity.
“Each one of us at KeyBank are better bankers and better leaders for having worked alongside Beth Mooney,” KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman said in a news release “She championed a culture of diversity, inclusion, philanthropy and volunteerism and pointed our collective efforts toward delivering on Key’s dual purpose of helping our clients and communities thrive. Both of these investments reflect Beth’s values-forward leadership and her belief in the power of public and private partnership to lift a community.”
Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic stated in the release, “Beth’s commitment to our patients and caregivers has been unwavering. Equally, she has been a champion of educational opportunities for minority students. We are grateful for our friendship with Beth and KeyBank these many years and delighted to be partnering on the ASPIRE training program in Northeast Ohio.”
CSU President Harlan Sands said in the release, “Beth Mooney is a leader who pays it forward. There is no better tribute to her legacy than a learning center that prepared regional managers and CSU students from a wide range of disciplines to lead. KeyBank’s generosity will help us prepare the next generation of transformational leaders – leaders that will emulate Beth’s values and commitment to community.”
Mooney served as KeyCorp’s chairman and CEO from 2011 until her retirement in 2020 and was the first woman to serve as chairman and CEO of a top-20 U.S. bank. Her leadership guided KeyCorp through the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis. In 2015, Mooney also led KeyCorp’s acquisition of First Niagara Financial Group based in Buffalo, N.Y., the largest industry merger since the financial crisis. She was named the most powerful woman in banking in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and banker of the year in 2017 by American Banker. Mooney was also the recipient of CSU’s Presidential Medal, the highest non-academic honor, in 2018.
Mooney is chair of the board of directors of Cleveland Clinic, and is a director of Accenture, AT&T and Ford Motor Company. She is also a member of the board of trustees of The Conference Board, a member of the Business Council, and a trustee of the board of the Musical Arts Association, which operates The Cleveland Orchestra.
Mooney holds an MBA in finance from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.