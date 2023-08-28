KeyBank announced Aug. 22 an investment of $800,000 in The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland to increase access to courts and government agencies and access to justice for people with low income.
Legal Aid provides legal services at no cost to clients to ensure fairness for all in the justice system, regardless the amount of money a person has. The organization handles cases that impact basic needs such as health, shelter and safety, economics, education and access to justice, according to a news release.
Legal Aid attorneys represent clients in court and administrative hearings, provide brief advice through one-on-one consultations or at neighborhood legal clinics, present legal education and other outreach in community locations like public libraries and schools, and advocate for improved policies that affect community members with low-income, the release said.
“The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland has helped improve the lives of thousands of people across Northeast Ohio and is a major advocate for systemic change,” Kelly Lamirand, KeyBank’s market president and commercial sales leader for Cleveland, said in the release. “KeyBank is known for its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, especially for marginalized communities, and we are thrilled to support this organization and their ongoing efforts to fight for racial justice, remove barriers to opportunity and meet the needs of clients in our area.”
In 2022, Legal Aid served 21,700 people through nearly 8,000 cases and supported thousands more through its community legal education and outreach efforts, according to the release. KeyBank has supported Legal Aid since 2005, and this investment brings the total support to $1.35 million, the release said.
“With this gift, KeyBank shows us how together we can extend justice,” Colleen Cotter, executive director of Legal Aid, said in the release. “This gift is an investment in Legal Aid’s new strategic plan and our quest to be better for our client community.”