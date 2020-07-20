Jeremy Umansky, chef and co-owner of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood, was tapped as an “influencer” in #KeyBankAssist’s second burst of support for local businesses.
Cleveland-based KeyBank first reached out to small businesses, families and essential workers in nine cities in April after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. The bank asked local sports celebrities for advice on how to help. At that time, KeyBank gave away gift certificates to first responders and front-line workers as well as awarding gift certificates to customers at local restaurants in nine cities. Locally, Larry Nance Jr. of the Cleveland Cavaliers was the local “influencer” in April.
“It was a way for us to say thank you for patronizing these local businesses during what has been a tough time,” said Matthew Pitts, regional communications manager at KeyBank.The total impact of the first round was $274,000.
From July 6 to July 10, the bank reached out a second time, focusing on helping out customers and patrons of five restaurants each in 10 cities. In addition, KeyBank made donations to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
In addition to purchasing about 30, $50 gift cards that the restaurants awarded to their customers on one of those days, the bank designated a single chef in each city to choose a charity to donate $5,000.
Umansky was the chef in Cleveland. He chose Hebrew Free Loan Association of Northeast Ohio, which helped him years ago by awarding him an interest-free loan to pay for his knives when he went to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.
Umansky said he at first thought there might be a catch to taking part, but was told there was none, "which was super refreshing to hear."
Pitts said KeyBank chose the “influencers” based on the reputations of their restaurants and on their social media savvy in being able to help spread the word.
“He came very, very highly recommended,” Pitts said. ”We talked with a lot of community partners. He’s very well known in the Cleveland area.”
The gift cards were given out on July 9 to Larder Delicatessen and Bakery customers.
Umansky said many of his customers didn't appear to notice the gift cards at first, thinking that the cards were a gimmick. Later he got emails from some customers saying they were in shock and flabbergasted. Those that caught on immediately were grateful. Some did notice right away, though.
"It was really, really fantastic 'cause you could tell that …. a lot of people kind of needed something like that," he said. "I guess that says something about where we’ve come from as a culture and society that when someone does something that’s generally nice with no strings attached, we’re all a little weird."
#KeyBankAssists 2.0, as the July effort is called, included daily donations to the Food Bank of Greater Cleveland as well.
“Hey, Cleveland,” Umansky said in a video posted on his Facebook page. “What an amazing week with my partners at Key Bank. Honestly. It truly has been a blast to use my love for food to spread some positivity to the local restaurant community, help out the local food banks in our great city using the #KeyBankAssists program. Thank you to KeyBank for being such an amazing partner and caring about the Cleveland restaurant community. That means so much to me and all of us in our local across the U.S.”
The other local restaurants that won gift certificates for their customers were Barroco in Cleveland; Boss Chick N Beer in Berea; Melendez Catering Services, LLC in Cleveland; and Sabor Miami Café and Gallery in Cleveland.
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was the “national influencer,” Pitts said, and Irvine was able to award $25,000 to the charity of his choice.
Overall, the effort “not only supported the businesses,” Pitts said, “but also supported and gave a nice surprise to the patrons of these restaurants.”
Umansky was grateful to be chosen.
"Besides being refreshing, it’s a fantastic example of what we all could do. We don’t all have the monetary resources of a Key Bank," he said. "But you know, say hi to your neighbors. ... if you’ve got $5 to pass along, do it. ... It can be something as simple as a smile and you know as impactful as a large donation to somebody doing great work in the community."