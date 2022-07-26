Kimpton Schofield, a downtown Cleveland boutique brand hotel, recently renovated the eighth floor to include seven suites that accommodate long-term stay, according to a news release.
The pet-friendly suites include one to two bedrooms, a full kitchen, a washer and dryer, one to two bathrooms, a walk-in shower, a record player with a vinyl collection and complimentary Wi-Fi. Other hotel amenities include a meeting space, exercise facility, wine hour and more, the release stated.
Kimpton Schofield began the renovation after extended-stay travel became a major trend in 2022. The latest Amex Travel’s 2022 Global Travel Trend Report found that 55% of American travelers say they are willing to go on longer trips in 2022 since they can work remotely throughout the year, stated the release.
“The Kimpton Schofield is always finding ways to offer something new, different and experiential, and we are excited to be one of the first in the greater Cleveland area to accommodate this need,” Jordan Nye, general manager of Kimpton Schofield, said in the release. “We can accommodate an extended-stay traveler or someone who wants the flexibility of not signing a lease with the luxury and amenities of a hotel.”
The eighth floor is open and available to book via theschofieldhotel.com.
Kimpton Schofield Hotel, which was built in 1902, is at 2000 E 9th St.
Abigail Preiszig is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.