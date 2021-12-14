Kindland, a campaign by nonprofit organization Values-in-Action, recently launched an app for reporting acts of kindness throughout the Cleveland community.
The Just Be Kind app allows users to report acts of kindness in three steps – opening the app, type in the act of kindness and select “share and inspire,” giving users the ability to immediately share acts of kindness they see, witness, read about or do in the hope to inspire others, according to a news release.
The app is available to download by visiting justbekindapp.com and scanning the QR code with a smartphone camera to download on a device. Users can also download a desktop app on the same website.
Eric Gordon is implementing Kindland in all 110 Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools and Michael Pressimone is implementing the app and Kindland with all of its students at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, according to the release.
Kindland was launched in 2020 by Values-in-Action to cultivate Cleveland and Northeast Ohio as the kindest community in the country, the release said. Values-in-Action is a Cleveland-based nonprofit organization that works to empower students and adults to build communities of kindness, caring and respect through programs that teach, promote and provide skills and tools to enable individuals to make positive, values-based decisions every day.
As part of the campaign, individuals are encouraged to pledge to be a Citizen of Kindland at bekindland.com.
For additional information about Kindland or the app can be found at viafnd.org/kindland-toolkit, or by calling 440-463-6205.
Share other acts of kindness @bekindland. The CJN is a proud sponsor of #Kindland.