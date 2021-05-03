Brett Krantz, partner of Cleveland-based law firm Kohrman Jackson & Krantz, was named chair of Meritas, a global alliance of independent law firms that includes 186 top-ranking firms across 91 countries.
According to a news release, Krantz assumed the role at the 2021 Meritas Business Update & Town Hall held virtually April 30 in a unanimous vote by the alliance board of directors. At KJK, he serves as a member of the firm’s executive committee and chair of its litigation department.
“We are thrilled for Brett,” Jon Pinney, managing partner of KJK, said in the release. “This is an incredible honor for him and our firm, and a testament to Brett’s leadership and dedication to the Meritas organization.”
Krantz has served on Meritas’ executive committee, as a chair of the Meritas quality assurance committee and as a board member. KJK has been a member of the alliance since 2010.
“Brett brings extensive experience leading various initiatives for Meritas and is highly regarded by our members worldwide,” Sona Pancholy, president of Meritas, said in the release. “He understands the ways in which technology, talent development, and law firm business models are responding to the current marketplace, and will leverage this to ensure Meritas and its members are well-positioned to continue serving mid-market clients globally.”
Krantz also led the development of new quality assurance policies for Meritas, including the organization’s global security standards for member firms and their security needs.
“It’s a critical time for the legal industry, with corporate counsel seeking efficiency, effectiveness, and assurance that their information is kept safe, and that the law firms they choose to work with live up to those standards,” Krantz said in the release.
Kohrman Jackson & Krantz also has an office in Columbus.