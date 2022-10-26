Debbie Klein is the new director of development for Facing History & Ourselves in Cleveland after a nearly 20-year career at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood.
She most recently was managing director, community relations. Other positions she held there according to her LinkedIn profile included assistant managing director, community relations department; women’s campaign director and Centennial initiative director.
Facing History and Ourselves Cleveland has partnered with area educators for more than 20 years, offering one-on-one teaching support, classroom strategies and lessons on the events shaping Ohio and the world, according to its website.