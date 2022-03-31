The Tischler Klezmer Orchestra will host its Ukrainian Relief Benefit Concert at 2 p.m. April 10 in the main sanctuary of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
Proceeds from the concert will be divided between HIAS, a global Jewish nonprofit that supports refugees, and the International Rescue Committee, an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises.
Among the musicians performing at the concert are Steven Greenman, Moss Stanley, Steve Ostrow, Yael Senamaud, Nataliya Pshenychna, Henry Samuels, Noah Budin, The Temple-Tifereth Israel Cantor Kathy Sebo and the Tischler Klezmer Orchestra.
“We are grateful to The Temple-Tifereth Israel for support for this important concert,” Stanley said in a news release. “Our goal is to show solidarity with Ukraine and support ongoing relief efforts by performing the music and songs that helped earlier generations of Ukrainians and East European Jews survive the wars and upheavals of their day.”
A $20 minimum donation is suggested and can be paid at the door via cash, check or credit card. Fundraising web pages have also been set up to collect direct donations to HIAS and The International Rescue Committee. There is no maximum limit on donations.
Visit tkoukrainebenefitconcert.com for more information and to donate. Advance donations can also be made by contacting 440-646-9951 or info@clevelandtko.com
Free on-site parking is available. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination must be shown and masks must be worn during the performance.
The Temple is at 26000 Shaker Blvd.