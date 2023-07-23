KMK Promotional Sales, LLC moved from its Chagrin Falls office and warehouse space to Solon.
Founded by Barry Jacobson, the new space is at 31313 Aurora Road.
KMK promotional sales specializes in promotional marketing product production, including logoed items like T-shirts, hats, mugs, pens and more. The KMK team also does logo design, website design, brand development and design, print design, digital design, and social media and email marketing.
The Solon Chamber of Commerce and city of Solon welcomed KMK to the city with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony July 19.