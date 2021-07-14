David K. Koch, who served as CEO of the Jewish Community Board of Akron for 11 years and retired in December 2018, has returned to the organization as a part-time independent consultant while it searches for a replacement for Todd Polikoff, who stepped down from the role to become the COO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County in Boca Raton, Fla.
Koch, who lives in Bath Township and attends Beth El Congregation in Akron, started July 7 as part of a six-month commitment to the role. In the past, he served as a volunteer at the organization, worked for 25 years at an Akron-based family business, and as director of endowments and fundraising at the Jewish Federation of San Antonio from 2004 to 2007.
“I’m happy to be able to step in and help them for a little while until they figure out what to do next,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News July 12. “I’m here and since I’m retired, I had a little bit of time to do this. When I walked down the halls on my first day, it felt like I was gone on a long weekend. A lot of the same faces, same staff and same hallways. It’s interesting and will continue to be interesting.”
Thom Mandel, president of the JCBA’s board of trustees, told the CJN July 13 Koch is “looking after the position,” which made the most sense since he’s been in the role before.
“Though he won’t be here full time and is just coming on as a consultant, he can at least look at the work from the eyes of a CEO and be able to talk to the trustees intelligently about what is going on,” he said. “That’s kind of what we need over the next six months and what David is going to be for us for the time being. It also really helps that we know each other well. We’ve worked together before and we’re both confident that we can get it done.”
As for the full-time CEO position, Mandel said the board of trustees is “really early in the process,” holding strategic meetings to redesign the job description. Part of that is because of the JCBA’s small size, unlike the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s large-scale operation, he said.
“We want to make sure that the person who comes in is ready to go,” Mandel said. “We want to make sure that whoever comes in can succeed in the role. So, as a result, the person who is going to replace Todd is going to have to wear many hats. We want to make sure we find the right person for it, so we’re strategically looking at how we describe the job and where we want to look for the next person.”
Confident the search will take at least the six months that Koch committed to, Mandel said he is comfortable with the idea it may take longer.
“One of the things we’re making very sure of is that we don’t hurry to get someone in place,” he said. “If it takes longer to find the right person, I’m willing to wait. I don’t want it to be the wrong person. I want it to be a perfect fit. And if it takes me an extra few months to get it right, I’ll take that time. I’d rather have an ‘A,’ rather than settling for a ‘B’ or ‘C.’”
Polikoff began the role on Dec. 3, 2018, after serving as the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Nevada, a position he held since November 2015. He will begin his role at the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Sept. 1.