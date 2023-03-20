Kogelschatz receives Federation’s Yanowitz Leadership Award

Hallie Bram Kogelschatz was awarded the 2022 Bennett and Donna Yanowitz Leadership Award March 13 at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s board of trustees meeting.
The leadership award recognizes and honors an outstanding young individual who has demonstrated commitment, involvement and leadership within Cleveland’s Jewish community, according to news release.
“Thank you to the nominating committee, and to Donna and the entire Yanowitz family – this is such a beautiful award that you’ve supported for so long,” Kogelschatz said in the release. “I am very touched that others – those that I respect – have chosen to honor me in this way. I hope that the way that I have dedicated myself to Jewish and communal work will inspire others to do the same.”
Kogelschatz, 39, has served the Jewish community in a variety of capacities, from the Federation’s board of trustees and as a Women IN Philanthropy vice chair to serving as a member of the human resources committee and overseas connections committee. She is also a current participant of the Wexner Heritage Program, a Jewish learning and leadership development program for volunteer leaders in North America, the release stated.
Kogelschatz has also served previously as a board member at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Park Synagogue, as well as consulting for many civic organizations, including Birthing Beautiful Communities, Cleveland Public Library, Global Cleveland, JumpStart, Next Generation Cuyahoga County, Mt. Sinai Health Foundation and many more. She is a co-founder of TEDxCLE, Cleveland’s official TEDx event. An alumnus of Emerson College in Boston, Kogelschatz is CEO and president of shark&minnow, a strategy and design consultancy.
The Yanowitz Award has been given annually since the early 1960s. As recipient of the award, Kogelschatz is invited to join the Cleveland delegation to a General Assembly of the Jewish Federations of North America, the release stated.