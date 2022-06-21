Kohl, Pollock spearhead Clinic’s $2B fundraising goal

Eleven years ago, Stewart Kohl got a telephone call from his friend, Larry Pollock. The conversation changed the course of history at Cleveland Clinic.
Pollock had already been involved at Cleveland Clinic for 10 years as a supporter and, in 2008, a board member. Discussions were in the embryonic stage regarding a significant fundraising campaign.
“We needed to raise money to continue to expand world-class health care throughout Northeast Ohio, the country and ultimately the world,” Pollock told the Cleveland Jewish News. “When we started, which seems like a lifetime ago, we were trying to understand what the key pillars of the goal should be.”
Then-president Dr. Toby Cosgrove floated the idea of a 10-year fundraising plan, with a goal of $2 billion. In came Kohl, who as co-board chairman of the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, knew something about raising money.
“Larry invited me to be his co-chair. It was an honor,” Kohl said. “I tried to bring some of my own relationships and in my own experience, since I had been involved in other capital campaigns.
“But Larry was definitely the driver.”
Pollock, managing partner of the private investment firm Lucky Stars Partners, and Kohl, CEO of his investment firm Riverside Co., are significant philanthropists. The result of the 10-year, Power of Every One Centennial Campaign, was staggering, even by their own standards. When the fundraising campaign ended at the end of the hospital’s centennial year, 2021, the tally board read $2.6 billion.
“What really impressed me was the ability for people to give back regardless what the amount was, depending on their means,” said Pollock, who lives in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood and attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “We had some very generous donors who were major donors in health and education. Some Jewish families from South Africa have been very supportive.
“It didn’t happen because of Stewart and myself, though we get credit as being the leaders. It happened because of all the volunteers throughout the communities that we serve and the professional staff within the clinic that are so dedicated to serving the patients that it was almost like it was a passionate crusade to do it.”
“When you build something like this one by one, if you do it right, it takes up a lot of momentum and begins to develop almost a life of its own,” said Kohl, who lives in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood and attends Chabad of Downtown.
And that’s what happened here.
“When I think about not only achieving the ambitious $2 billion goal, but exceeding it by almost $600 million, the reasons for that illustrate the importance of the mission.
“People really got the fact that this philanthropy was going to make a huge difference. It was going to save lives by providing higher levels of clinical care, by educating heart doctors and by doing groundbreaking research.
“When I travel around the world and I tell someone I’m from Cleveland, generally what I’m going to hear in return is either about the Cleveland Clinic, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra or the Browns, Guardians or Cavaliers. Those are those are global brands. And the Clinic’s brand is extraordinary. Without the mission and without the brand, we would never have gotten this kind of outcome.”
If you are still trying to process the $2.6 billion part of the equation, you’re not alone. To get there, the Clinic collected 800,000 different gifts from around the world.
For their efforts, Pollock and Kohl, friends for over two decades and neighbors in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, both received The Distinguished Fellow honor at the 1921 Society Dinner on May 21, at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion on Cleveland Clinic’s Health Education Campus.
“When I first got involved with the Clinic 20 years ago, I really felt that it gave me the opportunity to give back to the community that I moved to after college,” Pollock said. “This was like a capstone for me. To be able to celebrate it that one night, it just gave us the opportunity to sit back, smile and say, ‘Boy, he worked hard, it took a lot of time, but was really worth it.’”
Kohl said, “This was a large team that has been literally out talking with donors every day for 10 years, all around the world. It was the power of everyone. It required all 800,000 donors to work together.”
Of the Herculean efforts spearheaded by Pollock and Kohl, Lara Kalafatis, chair of Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, said, “A fundraising campaign needs leaders who believe deeply in an organization’s mission and can speak personally about the impact gifts will have on that mission today.”
“A good campaign leader also has to understand and articulate the future vision for an organization and the community’s needs and aspirations for it. Larry and Stewart brought this perfect blend of knowledge, vision and instincts to their campaign co-chair role.”
Now they are Distinguished Fellows. There are only 107 of them at Cleveland Clinic, recognized as a prestigious honor.
“It is to me,” Kohl said. “And it would be even more so to my mother if she were alive, because she always wanted me to be a doctor.
“That’s every Jewish mother’s dream, right?”
Steve Mark is a freelance reporter.