Stewart Kohl and The Riverside Company received the 2023 Maltz Heritage Award May 1 as the Maltz Museum welcomed nearly 700 guests to the 10th annual award presentation at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
The evening was a chance not only to celebrate the honoree, but to learn about the work of the museum and raise funds to continue this work.
“The Maltz Heritage Award recognizes individuals who exhibit qualities leadership, vision and humanity,” David Schafer, managing director of the Maltz Museum, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 3. “They lead with purpose and passion, leaving a legacy for future generations.”
He said Kohl, co-CEO of The Riverside Company, was unanimously selected by a committee of lay people to receive this award.
“Stewart and Riverside go about their business with purpose and passion,” Schafer said. “They help lift up other people and our community, as all of our previous honorees (have done).”
Event co-chair Chris Gorman presented the award to Kohl, who shared some remarks. In addition, attendees also heard from Schafer as he welcomed the crowd, Rabbi Binyamin Blau of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood who gave an invocation and board chair Grant Dinner who shared remarks from the museum.
The evening also included remarks from the Stop the Hate contest as committee chair Darrell McNair and grand prize winner Gianna Miller of Rocky River High School spoke.
“The evening was really special for everyone who attended,” Schafer said. “We were so appreciative and grateful to the community and the people that attended and left were inspired, and we feel good about that.”