About Lee

Age: 92

Born: Cleveland

Marital status: Widowed

How he met his wife, Margery: “She was going to Wellesley and I was going to Harvard. Our mothers had taken each one of us to hear Eleanor Roosevelt speak in Cleveland. … Wellesley wasn’t that far down the road from Harvard, Cambridge. So I used to go down the road to Wellesley fairly often after that.”

Children: Bruce, a neurologist in Miami; Katherine in Newtown, Conn.; Jonathan in Whately, Mass.; Matthew in Stanford, Calif.

Grandchildren: 10

Raised his family: Shaker Heights

Synagogue: Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike

Profession: Lawyer

Title: Partner emeritus, Kohrman Jackson & Krantz of Cleveland

Education: Cleveland Heights High School, Harvard College and Harvard Law School