The Kol Israel Foundation and the Anti-Defamation League will partner to host “Combatting Hate in Northeast Ohio: Seeking Justice and Taking a Stand” discussion panel in commemoration of International Remembrance Day at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 on Zoom.
The panel will address local incidents of antisemitism and other hate crimes, the difficulty of bringing perpetrators to justice, and strategies for combating the upward trend of hate crimes.
Panel participants include James Pasch, ADL regional director for Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania; Richard D. Clark, John Carroll University sociology and criminology professor and 2011 Carl Wilkens Genocide Fellow; and FBI special agent Julie Yelk.
The discussion will be moderated by Andrew Mizsak, a Kol Israel board member and principal and chair of the government affairs.
“It is fitting to discuss present-day hate crimes in our own back yard on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was established by the United Nations in 2005 to memorialize victims of Nazi atrocities, promote Holocaust education, and work toward preventing future genocides, Hallie Duchon, executive director of Kol Israel Foundation, said in a news release.
”January 27 was chosen because it marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The day also serves as a reminder of what can happen when hate is permitted to flourish.”
To register for the free event, visit kifcle.org/jan27.