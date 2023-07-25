Kol Israel Foundation will move its Face to Face Holocaust education program and its headquarters to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
The move will allow the brick-and-mortar Face to Face program to expand from Tuesday and Thursday mornings only to Monday through Thursday all day.
Kol Israel will move from Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood on Sept. 1, Hallie Duchon, Kol Israel Foundation executive director, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 24.
Face to Face started at Shaarey Tikvah 30 years ago and Kol Israel took it over in 2019.
Bob Zelwin, Kol Israel president and a congregant of B’nai Jeshurun, did “most of the leg work” with getting the location space, Duchon said.
“The only thing we are waiting on right now are just signed contracts,” she said.
Face to Face is a three-hour immersive program that uses the stories of the Holocaust to teach students about hate and intolerance, she said. Docents, who participate in the exhibit, are mostly descendants of survivors, and the program also offers students the opportunity to meet a Holocaust survivor.
The program is also offered via Zoom and in-school presentations. The program is offered once a day from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. two days a week at the current location.
With the expansion of space, the program will be Monday through Thursday, with a possible early Friday morning session because of Shabbat, Duchon said.
“They will also be able to offer it twice a day if requested,” she said.
The 2022-2023 school year had about 3,000 students from 22 schools visit the program, Duchon said.
“Now, if a school can’t come in the morning, they will be able to come in the afternoon,” she said.
With its offices on-site where Face to Face is held, Duchon said “It will open a lot more opportunities and everything with B’nai Jeshurun as well.”
Kol Israel’s offices have been at 3681 S. Green Road in Beachwood.
“It gives us more exposure and I think it will give us an opportunity for some adult programming that we haven’t had a chance to do,” she said.
Kol Israel informed Shaarey Tikvah two weeks ago that it would be ending its contract as of Sept. 10, according to an email sent to congregants.
“Though disappointing to think the program will no longer be housed at Shaarey Tikvah, the necessity for Holocaust education to continue in our area remains,” the email stated.