Mark Frank, who was elected to a two-year term as president of Kol Israel Foundation in Beachwood in June, discussed his priorities for the foundation, which serves to educate people about the Holocaust and memorializes those lost to it.
Frank is the son of Holocaust survivors, who were among the founders of the organization. Started in 1959 by Holocaust survivors who settled in Cleveland, Kol Israel has evolved from a social and communal outlet for survivor families to a leading provider of Holocaust education and programming in the Cleveland area.
CJN: As the number of survivors diminishes to give eyewitness testimony, how does that shape the future of Kol Israel?
Frank: We see our future as those charged with the responsibility for and the legacy of our family’s stories. We are the keeper of those individual stories and will be responsible to retell the stories told to us by our parents, the actual survivors. This gives KIF’s current members a unique position, unlike any others’ experience, as we may relate to the history of the Holocaust and the firsthand experiences we have encountered through our own experiences with our parents. We will have to continue to teach the lessons and the stories, keeping the chain of history alive. Further, we have some survivor stories on tape.
CJN: You’ve spoken about Kol Israel as forming an extended family for you as a child and for other survivors. In what way does the organization still function in that way?
Frank: When my parents came to the USA, to Cleveland, they had no real connections. They were sponsored by a distant relative of my mother’s whom they had never met or hardly heard of before the war. This was true of most of the immigrants who came here. Thankfully, Cleveland did have a welcoming Jewish community, but they could not really relate to a survivor, one who lost everything in the war.
As the new arrivals met each other and discovered their common experiences, both before, during and after the war, it was easy to create a support system for themselves, assisting each other in assimilating into American society and learning all new values, a new language and new vocations unlike those they had in Europe before the war.
Unfortunately, the Cleveland community could not provide all these resources for all of the new immigrants and, by helping each other, they formed a kind of family. As a child of survivors, we really only socialized with other survivor families. I was fortunate to have aunts, uncles and cousins but most immigrants did not; they had no real family. I can recall weekly picnics, parties and events where we would socialize with other survivor families, forming lifelong bonds, both for my parents and my generation. These are the current members of KIF who still feel the family bond, because it was and still is so strong.
CJN: How are the issues of second- and third-generation survivors different from each other? Asked a different way, does the trauma abate in some ways as the generations get further from the events of the Holocaust?
Frank: I see the differences as one of time healing the wounds, not an abatement of the trauma. As a 2G, it was obvious that my parents were different from the other parents I met while growing up. It was hard to expect my parents to be “Americanized” after arriving in the USA with the “baggage” they brought from their interrupted youth, adolescence and young adulthood. I was cautious growing up not to ask too many questions. We got bits and pieces of information about the war years from our parents when they wanted to talk about it. I see that the 3G has the unique opportunity to inquire of their grandparents after some of the trauma did wear away. My parents, both were willing speakers at Face to Face (Holocaust education program), recorded their testimony for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Steven Spielberg project as they aged. They wanted the memories to be recorded for future generations so that they could learn not to let this happen again. Again, the family and community bond is strong for the children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren, and we work to keep it that way with events and knowledge of a shared history. Our executive director, Hallie Duchon, is a 3G and that is another link to the passion of that generation.
Unfortunately, it seems that history is attempting to repeat itself in today’s climate of bigotry and hatred which is now taught at an early age. It is the responsibility of the KIF as keepers of the legacy of the Holocaust and the stories of the survivor community to be sure they are heard, to be sure they are humanized and portrayed as happening to individuals, actual people who did survive, and not relegated to a page or two in a history text.
CJN: What are your top priorities for Kol Israel Foundation?
Frank: Kol Israel Foundation has three main priorities: resilience, remembrance and Holocaust education – our top priority is educating the greater community about the importance of exercising tolerance to stop hate, racism and bigotry by using the lessons of the Holocaust. KIF has two unique education programs, Face to Face and Sharing our Stories.
Face to Face is a three-hour, off-site program that includes a brief introduction to Judaism, tour of an exhibit with trained docents and a testimony from a Holocaust survivor, the most cherished part of the experience.
The need for today’s youth to take personal responsibility for their words and actions in the hopes of preventing future genocide – whether it be against Jews or other groups is vital. We explain that allowing incivility in their own communities to go unchecked can lead to greater societal problems – such as the increase in anti-Semitism and hate crimes.
During the Face to Face session, we ask the students to select one of six buttons imprinted with a message they feel they can commit to during the following week. The messages are: Be kind. Be inclusive. Speak out. Make smart choices. Think before speaking. Respect everyone. We then ask the students why they chose a particular button and how they can alter their behavior to live the ideals of that button.
Sharing Our Stories is a mobile education program designed to run the length of a class period. This in-school program includes a compelling oral testimony video of a local area Holocaust survivor to your classroom or auditorium. The videos include historic and personal photos of survivors and often lead to discussions on genocide, bullying, being an up-stander citizen vs a bystander citizen, etc. The videos are typically facilitated by family members.
Resilience – we tell the personal stories of the resilience and survival of our beloved members and their daunting task of restarting their lives in Cleveland after liberation. Our third generation members have their own events, support local Jewish causes and participate in our yearly events.
Remembrance – lastly, but surely not least, we practice remembrance, having established what is believed to be the first Holocaust memorial in the U.S. in Bedford Heights. We hold a yearly community-wide commemoration at the monument between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur and provide a location to say the memorial prayers for those who have no actual grave sites to visit due to the Holocaust. KIF also partners with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and puts on the annual Yom Hashoah commemoration each spring, which coincides with the international Yom Hashoah v’Hagvurah commemorating the uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto. Our monument has been awarded a plaque by the state of Ohio’s History Connection and we hope to gain national recognition as well.