Mark Frank raises a U.S. flag at the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial.

 CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes

Kol Israel Foundation held a ceremonial flag raising over its Holocaust National Memorial in Bedford Heights Dec. 29, less than a week after Congress passed the omnibus bill, which included legislation designating it as a National Memorial.

About 30 people attended as members of Kol Israel Foundation and public officials involved in the designation process gave remarks about the honor and raised ceremonial flags of their own before a final U.S. flag was raised, along with an Ohio and Israeli flag, where it will fly permanently.

“Flags customarily fly over National Memorials, and this is our ‘welcome to the club’ party, if you will, being in the group of National Memorials,” Andrew Mizsak, member of the Kol Israel Foundation board, told the Cleveland Jewish News, adding that the flag flying over the memorial symbolizes it is here to stay.

As one of the foundation’s first non-Jewish board members, Mizsak became involved with the project and the organization as a consultant at Main Street Consultants, where he first worked to get the Ohio Historical Marker placed in 2017. He previous told the CJN, the National Memorial designation gives the memorial greater protection, making damage or destruction of the site a federal offense and elevate the profile of the Holocaust memorial.

He shared that it is one of at least three other National Memorials in Ohio and the second that is Jewish-related with the David Berger National Memorial at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.

Andrew Mizsak, board member of KIF, principal consultant at Main Street Consultants.JPG

Andrew Mizsak, board member of the Kol Israel Foundation and principal consultant at Main Street Consultants, welcomes and introduces the speakers at the Kol Israel Foundation National Holocaust Memorial ceremonial flag raising Dec. 29.

“To have the first National Memorial in the United States that honors victims and survivors of the Holocaust here, it’s unbelievable,” Mizsak said. “To be the first of anything is something, but for this, this is amazing. And as I shared with you, this gives voice to the voiceless.”

He was joined by Robert Zelwin, president of the KIF board; Mark Frank, past president of the KIF board and memorial chair; Mayor Fletcher Berger of Bedford Heights; Ashley Gowens, communication director, on behalf of U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown; and Rabbi Matt Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights as they expressed what an honor the designation is.

Robert Zelwin, president of the Kol Israel Foundation.JPG

Robert Zelwin, president of the Kol Israel Foundation board, speaks about the history of the Holocaust memorial and the meaning of the national designation.
Mark Frank, memorial chair and past pres of Kol Israel Foundation.JPG

Mark Frank, memorial chair and past president of the Kol Israel Foundation board, discusses the efforts to receive the National Memorial designation.
Mayor Fletcher Berger of Bedford Heights.JPG

Mayor Fletcher Berger of Bedford Heights speaks of the honor of being involved in the process to have the Kol Israel Founation Holocaust National Memorial recognized.
Ashley Gowens, communications director, on behalf of Rep. Shontel Brown.JPG

Ashley Gowens, communications director, talks on behalf of U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, who introduced the National Memorial designation legislation to the U.S. House of Representatives in April.
Rabbi Matt Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid.JPG

Rabbi Matt Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid says a blessing at the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial.

The memorial is located in Zion Memorial Park at 5451 Northfield Road, where it was built by Holocaust survivors and dedicated in 1961 when Rachelle Korland was 13. Born in a refugee camp, she came to Cleveland with her parents, Izidor and Sylvia Malcmacher, who joined other survivors to form Kol Israel Foundation and soon after created the memorial.

“I remember the day that this was unveiled in 1961, and every survivor in Cleveland was here,” Korland told the CJN. “And all of us kids were in awe that this was built, this was created by our families. And for my generation, for my children, for my grandchildren, this is so incredibly meaningful, and knowing that this is going to be permanent is awe-inspiring.”

Rachelle Korland and grandson Seth.JPG

Rachelle Korland and her grandson, Seth Gelwasser, at the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial which her parents, Izidor and Sylvia Malcmacher, were instrumental in creating in 1961.

