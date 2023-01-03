Andrew Mizsak, board member of the Kol Israel Foundation and principal consultant at Main Street Consultants, welcomes and introduces the speakers at the Kol Israel Foundation National Holocaust Memorial ceremonial flag raising Dec. 29.
About 30 people attended as members of Kol Israel Foundation and public officials involved in the designation process gave remarks about the honor and raised ceremonial flags of their own before a final U.S. flag was raised, along with an Ohio and Israeli flag, where it will fly permanently.
Andrew Mizsak and Mark Frank raise the United States and Ohio flags as Robert Zelwin raises the Israeli flag at the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial following its designation as a National Memorial.
PHOTOS: Kol Israel Foundation raises ceremonial flag over its Holocaust National Memorial
CJN photo / Courtney Byrnes
CJN photo / Courtney Byrnes
Ashley Gowens, communications director, talks on behalf of U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, who introduced the National Memorial designation legislation to the U.S. House of Representatives in April.
CJN photo / Courtney Byrnes
Andrew Mizsak helps Robert Zelwin raise an U.S. flag at the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial at Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Mark Frank raises a U.S. flag at the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Ashley Gowens raises a U.S. flag at the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial on behalf of U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Mayor Fletcher Berger of Bedford Heights raises a U.S. flag at the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Andrew Mizsak and his wife, Dana, raise a U.S. flag at the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
The Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial at 5451 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
The U.S. flag will fly permanently over the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial, which received an Ohio Historical Marker in 2017.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
The U.S. and Ohio flags fly over the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial.
CJN Photo / Courtney Byrnes
Mark Frank, memorial chair and past president of the Kol Israel Foundation board, discusses the efforts to receive the National Memorial designation.
CJN photo / Courtney Byrnes
Mayor Fletcher Berger of Bedford Heights speaks of the honor of being involved in the process to have the Kol Israel Founation Holocaust National Memorial recognized.
CJN photo / Courtney Byrnes
Rabbi Matt Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid says a blessing at the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial.
CJN photo / Courtney Byrnes
Rachelle Korland and her grandson, Seth Gelwasser, at the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial which her parents, Izidor and Sylvia Malcmacher, were instrumental in creating in 1961.
CJN photo / Courtney Byrnes
Robert Zelwin, president of the Kol Israel Foundation board, speaks about the history of the Holocaust memorial and the meaning of the national designation.
CJN photo / Courtney Byrnes
“Flags customarily fly over National Memorials, and this is our ‘welcome to the club’ party, if you will, being in the group of National Memorials,” Andrew Mizsak, member of the Kol Israel Foundation board, told the Cleveland Jewish News, adding that the flag flying over the memorial symbolizes it is here to stay.
As one of the foundation’s first non-Jewish board members, Mizsak became involved with the project and the organization as a consultant at Main Street Consultants, where he first worked to get the Ohio Historical Marker placed in 2017. He previous told the CJN, the National Memorial designation gives the memorial greater protection, making damage or destruction of the site a federal offense and elevate the profile of the Holocaust memorial.
He shared that it is one of at least three other National Memorials in Ohio and the second that is Jewish-related with the David Berger National Memorial at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
“To have the first National Memorial in the United States that honors victims and survivors of the Holocaust here, it’s unbelievable,” Mizsak said. “To be the first of anything is something, but for this, this is amazing. And as I shared with you, this gives voice to the voiceless.”
He was joined by Robert Zelwin, president of the KIF board; Mark Frank, past president of the KIF board and memorial chair; Mayor Fletcher Berger of Bedford Heights; Ashley Gowens, communication director, on behalf of U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown; and Rabbi Matt Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights as they expressed what an honor the designation is.
The memorial is located in Zion Memorial Park at 5451 Northfield Road, where it was built by Holocaust survivors and dedicated in 1961 when Rachelle Korland was 13. Born in a refugee camp, she came to Cleveland with her parents, Izidor and Sylvia Malcmacher, who joined other survivors to form Kol Israel Foundation and soon after created the memorial.
“I remember the day that this was unveiled in 1961, and every survivor in Cleveland was here,” Korland told the CJN. “And all of us kids were in awe that this was built, this was created by our families. And for my generation, for my children, for my grandchildren, this is so incredibly meaningful, and knowing that this is going to be permanent is awe-inspiring.”