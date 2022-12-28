A goal years in the making, the Kol Israel Foundation’s Holocaust Memorial will now be known as the Kol Israel Holocaust National Memorial following President Joe Biden’s signing of the omnibus bill Dec. 23.
Located in Zion Memorial Park at 5451 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights, the memorial is believed to be the first Holocaust memorial in the United States to be given the designation as a National Memorial.
National Memorial designation gives the Holocaust memorial greater protection, making damage or destruction of the site a federal offense. It also elevates the profile of the memorial, Andrew Mizsak, one of Kol Israel Foundation’s first non-Jewish board members and a consultant on the project who also worked to get it the Ohio Historical Marker in 2017, previously told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The congressional process in seeking the national designation began in 2020 and gained steam in the last seven months and 25 days. Mizsak told the CJN on Dec. 27 there were three paths to reaching the goal: passing a standalone bill (the longest shot), a possible package out of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee and the omnibus bill.
In the early morning of Dec. 21, he discovered the bill was in the omnibus bill “on page 2,964 and part of (2,965)” of the 4,126-page, $1.7 trillion spending bill. He became glued to his TV as he watched the omnibus bill pass the U.S. Senate in a 68-29 vote Dec. 22, and the House of Representatives in a 226-201 vote Dec. 23, before heading to the president’s desk to be signed into law, he said.
In April, the bill was introduced to the House, sponsored by Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Warrensville Heights, and the Senate, sponsored by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland. It passed in the House on Sept. 19.
“We are so incredibly fortunate and blessed that we had an army of believers in Washington, D.C., and great coalition partners, both here in Ohio and D.C., who helped to spread the message of why this is so important,” Mizsak said, adding the process for national designation can often take years. “That we were able to get it done from introduction to signing by the president in seven months, 25 days – that is absolutely unheard of.”
He said the signing of the bill signifies the U.S. government giving a voice to the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust and the survivors and descendants who came to this country with little to nothing and built the memorial in 1961.
Mizsak, a principal consultant at Main Street Consultants, first connected with Kol Israel Foundation to advocate on its behalf for various designations of the memorial after the immediate past president of the foundation, Mark Frank, met with Mayor Fletcher Berger of Bedford Heights in 2016 to start working with local government on the path to national recognition.
“We’re very excited to have it designated as a national memorial obviously for many reasons, especially in these times when everybody’s talking about antisemitism and denying the Holocaust and things like that,” Frank, the memorial chair, told the CJN Dec. 27. “Making it a National Memorial makes it an official place and an official event that did occur, at least recognized by the United States government.”
Mizsak and Frank said the next steps involve adding the memorial to the National Register of Historical Places and having it designated as a National Historical Landmark. As a National Memorial, an American flag is required to fly at all times and a ceremonial flag raising was planned at the memorial for Dec. 29.
“As time goes on, people tend to forget history, and this is going to be a lasting memorial to those people that died in the Holocaust,” Robert Zelwin, president of the Kol Israel Foundation, told the CJN Dec. 23 as he watched the House vote. “... We remember the people that perished, but we also remember the people that built this monument back in 1961, including my parents and a bunch of other people who had the foresight to do it literally (10 to 12) years after they came to this country.”
He said the bill had bipartisan support, both locally and nationally, from U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce of Russell Township and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Cincinnati, both Republicans, among others in and outside of the state.
“This is the most significant of them all because this makes it a National Memorial site,” Zelwin said of the National Memorial designation. “A lot of people like to go around and see different sites, National Memorials. And this is going to be possibly the very first one in the whole country that’s Holocaust related.”
The Holocaust memorial is owned by Kol Israel Foundation on land in Zion Memorial Park, which is owned by the Zion Memorial Park Association.
“I am pleased that my legislation to designate the Kol Israel Holocaust Memorial as a national memorial received bipartisan, bicameral support and has advanced out of both chambers of Congress as part of the omnibus package,” Shontel Brown said in a Dec. 23 news release. “This is a momentous day for the survivors who erected this memorial and their families who continue its maintenance. It gives me great satisfaction to have this historic memorial receive national recognition. Its work educating people about the Holocaust and remembering its 6 million Jewish victims with love deserves no less.”
Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman also expressed their support of the bill’s passage in the release.
“I am proud that Kol Israel will now be recognized as a national memorial,” Sherrod Brown said in the release. “Kol Israel Memorial Foundation educates Ohioans about the lessons of the Holocaust and preserves the memories of its victims. When we pass that knowledge on to future generations, we recommit ourselves to ensuring it never happens again, and to fighting for a more just and peaceful world.”
Portman said in the release, “We must never forget the horrors of the Holocaust and the enormous suffering endured by the Jewish people. The Kol Israel Holocaust Memorial was erected six decades ago in Northeast Ohio to honor the victims of the Holocaust and to serve as a lasting reminder of the evil that occurred. I am pleased that our bipartisan, bicameral legislation to designate Kol Israel a National Memorial has now been signed into law.”