President Joe Biden signed into law Dec. 23 a bill to designate the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust Memorial as the first Holocaust National Memorial in the United States.
The memorial at Zion Memorial Park at 5451 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights was built by Holocaust survivors and dedicated in 1961.
National Memorial designation gives the Holocaust memorial greater protection, making damage or destruction of the site a federal offense and elevate the profile of the Holocaust memorial, Andrew Mizsak, one of Kol Israel Foundation’s first non-Jewish board members and a consultant on the project, who also worked to get the historic marker, previously told the Cleveland Jewish News.
In April, the bill was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives, sponsored by Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Warrensville Heights, and the U.S. Senate, sponsored by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland. It passed in the House on Sept. 19.
The bill became part of the omnibus bill which passed the Senate in a 68-29 vote Dec. 22 and the House in a 226-201 vote Dec. 23, before heading to the president’s desk to be signed into law.
“As time goes on, people tend to forget history, and this is going to be a lasting memorial to those people that died in the Holocaust,” Robert Zelwin, president of the Kol Israel Foundation, told the CJN Dec. 23 as he watched the House vote. “... We remember the people that perished, but we also remember the people that built this monument back in 1961, including my parents and a bunch of other people who had the foresight to do it literally (10 to 12) years after they came to this country.”
He shared the bill also had bipartisan support, both locally and nationally, from U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, among others in and outside of the state.
The memorial received an Ohio Historical Marker in 2017 and the foundation may seek to add the monument to the National Register of Historical Places and designation as a National Historical Landmark.
“This is the most significant of them all because this makes it a National Memorial site,” Zelwin said of the national memorial designation. “And a lot of people like to go around and see different sites, national memorials. And this is going to be possibly the very first one in the whole country that’s Holocaust related.”
The Holocaust memorial is owned by Kol Israel Foundation on land in Zion Memorial Park, which is owned by the Zion Memorial Park Association.
