Kol Israel Foundation is pursuing National Memorial status by an act of U.S. Congress for its 60-year-old Holocaust memorial in Bedford Heights, which received a state historic marker in 2017.
The foundation, started in 1959 by Holocaust survivors who settled in Cleveland, will hold its annual fall memorial at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Holocaust memorial, which is at 5451 Northfield Road.
The event includes a candle lighting ceremony honoring Holocaust victims, liberators and righteous among the nations; remarks from religious and community leaders; psalms, songs and prayers.
Barry Reis, the CFO of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and second-generation Holocaust descendent, and Rabbi Noah Leavitt of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst, will speak.
The Ohio History Connection has designated the monument as the first of its kind in the country.
National Memorial designation will give the Holocaust memorial greater protection, making damage or destruction of the site a federal offense and elevate the profile of the Holocaust memorial, said Andrew Mizsak, one of Kol Israel Foundation’s first non-Jewish board members and a consultant on the project, who also worked to get the historic marker.
In addition to National Memorial designation, Kol Israel Foundation is seeking two other national designations: listing on the National Register of Historic Places and designation as a National Historic Landmark.
“We are drafting that long form right now,” Mizsak told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 20, regarding paperwork that will be filed with the National Park Service for National Register of Historic Places status. “We want it to be letter perfect. … We’re going to give them every reason to not say no.”
Mizsak said Kol Israel Foundation is also seeking an executive order from President Joe Biden to designate the site as a National Monument as a way “to keep the process going.”
In an effort to attain political support at the state and federal levels, Mizsak has invited Ohio’s congressional delegation to visit the site, as well as state and local leaders.
The Holocaust memorial is owned by Kol Israel Foundation on land in Zion Memorial Park, which is owned by the Zion Memorial Park Association. Ownership would not change if national status is conferred.
Kol Israel Foundation’s former president Mark S. Frank and Mizsak sent a letter with supporting documents to the Ohio History Connection requesting consideration for national historic status.
In the March 22 letter, they wrote that the Holocaust memorial is believed to be one of the first memorials in the United States related to the Holocaust and that it “contains six caskets beneath it that bear the following items: Ashes of victims of the holocaust; a rib of a Holocaust victim sent to the Kol Israel Foundation by an American soldier who was amongst the troops who liberated the Buchenwald death camp; teeth of Holocaust victims; and bars of soap made from ‘Pure Jewish fat.’”
They described the monument as “a living monument to the Holocaust, as it was established by Holocaust survivors to honor Holocaust victims, and it is cared for by the descendants of Holocaust survivors.”
They also wrote, “From our research, we were unable to find any current National Historic Landmarks, nor any units of the National Park Service, that have a connection – direct or indirect – to the Holocaust.”
The letter also referred to Kol Israel Foundation’s mission of providing Holocaust education and of the value the designation of the monument would add to the national landmarks program.
Frank and Mizsak also wrote of the fall memorial.
“Our commemoration – the annual commemoration at this memorial –is unique, as it is done in the presence of remains from victims of the Holocaust, and in the presence of remaining survivors,” they wrote. “As this relates to the full story of World War II, the elevation of this memorial to a National Historic Landmark status, would give federal (and state recognition) to not only those murdered, but the liberators, including American military veterans, and would bring parity to this aspect of World War II in a manner consistent with commemorations that recognize both the triumphs and tragedies of that war at other Department of the Interior-recognized sites. The addition of this site to the roster of sites designated by the Department of the Interior as important to our nation’s total history would mean that there is a recognized site by the federal government to honor and mourn the dead of the Holocaust.”
They said adding the monument would also increase the diversity of national landmark sites, referring to former National Park Service Director Jonathan P. Jarvis, who spoke of the need to tell the “full American story,” according to their paraphrase of his 2014 remarks at the Cleveland City Club.
They also wrote of the obligation to never forget the Holocaust.
Barbara Powers, deputy state historic preservation officer and department head of the inventory and registration program at the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office, wrote a letter providing guidance on seeking national historic status.
“The Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust Memorial may qualify for the National Register as an early significant example of Holocaust memorialization in Ohio and through its own history as the site of memorial gatherings since 1961 at annual commemoration during the Jewish High Holidays when mourners gather at the memorial,” Powers wrote In a June 25 letter to Frank. “The nomination must document this history through historical research and comparison to any similar properties.”
David Schafer, managing director of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood, has written a letter of endorsement.
“I am writing in support of this site so important to our collective memory and understanding,” Schafer wrote in the May 13 letter to the National Register of Historic Places. “This recognition is especially needed in a time when Holocaust denial and antisemitism are on the rise in the country.”
Michele Kaminsky, president of NCJW Cleveland, also endorsed the designation in an Aug. 5 letter.
“We add the powerful voices of our nearly 2,000 strong men and women in hopes that this request is quickly confirmed,” Kaminsky wrote.
Kol Israel’s president, Robert Zelwin, spoke of the need for the recognition.
“We believe it is paramount that there be a nationally recognized site dedicated to the Holocaust,” Zelwin said in a news release. “This will be the first.”
Kol Israel Executive Director Hallie Duchon spoke to the significance of the upcoming ceremony.
“For 60 years, this monument has provided a sacred site for people to say kaddish for their loved ones who perished in the Shoah and have no known final resting place,” Duchon said in the release. “It is a place that is cherished by survivors, their families and community partners alike. The annual memorial service will continue for many more years as we pass the torch from generation to generation of descendants to ensure that the memory and legacy of the Holocaust lives on.”