The Kol Israel Foundation held its fundraiser, Roll with Kol casino night Nov. 20 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. The casino-style benefit helped to raise funds and awareness of the Kol Israel Foundation’s mission of resilience, remembrance and Holocaust education. The fundraiser raised $250,000.

The event featured casino games, food and drinks, an online auction, in-person raffles, dancing and music.

The formal portion of the event feature opening remarks by Kol Israel president Robert Zelwin, a brief video on the rise of antisemitism and awards presented by past president Mark S. Frank. Honorees included Mark B. Cole, educator of the year; Stephen Wertheim, volunteer of the year; Barry Feldman, community leader of the year; and WKYC, media of the year. Rina Frankel received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Feldman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.

Elissa Wuliger was the featured honoree for being a community leader dedicated to serving the local and global Jewish communities. She graduated from Emory University in Atlanta and earned a Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve School of Law in Cleveland. Wuliger is involved with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Jewish Federations of North America, Kol Israel Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. She also serves on the boards of the local chapter of American Friends of Magen David Adom, Bellefaire JCB, Shoes and Clothes for Kids and Fundacion HispanoJudia, the Hispanic Jewish Foundation.

Anton Alexander is a freelance journalist.

