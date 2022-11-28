The event featured casino games, food and drinks, an online auction, in-person raffles, dancing and music.
The formal portion of the event feature opening remarks by Kol Israel president Robert Zelwin, a brief video on the rise of antisemitism and awards presented by past president Mark S. Frank. Honorees included Mark B. Cole, educator of the year; Stephen Wertheim, volunteer of the year; Barry Feldman, community leader of the year; and WKYC, media of the year. Rina Frankel received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Feldman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.
Debbie Leesberg and Lisa Kuhnen on the dance floor.
Community Leader Award winner Barry Feldman with Kol Israel Foundation past president Mark S. Frank.
Jessica Miller, WKYC producer, and Laura Caso, WKYC anchor, receive the Media Award from Mark S Frank, a Kol Israel Foundation past president.
Kol Israel Foundation president Robert Zelwin and featured honoree Elissa Wuliger.
Kol Israel Foundation president Robert Zelwin welcomes attendees.
Kol Israel Foundation past president Mark S. Frank presents the Educator Award to Mark B. Cole.
Lifetime Achievement Award winner Rina Frankel with Kol Israel Foundation past president Mark S. Frank in back.
Attendees watch a video about antisemitism rising in Ohio and across the country.
Charles Chudakof, Lindsay Friedman, Debbie Chudakof, Paul Federico, Cindy Feuer.
Ileen Boro, Nicki Adler and Ileen Rosner
Kenny Cohen, Dr. Leslie Koblentz, Rabbi Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El and Erin Cohen.
Steve Karklin, Debbie Karklin and Rich Loeb
Tom Farkas, Helena Farkas, Anita Pupas, Ruth Bobrow, Howard Bobrow and Carl Bobrow
Trish Risman, Sara Coven, Allison Newman and Julie Gurney
Elissa Wuliger was the featured honoree for being a community leader dedicated to serving the local and global Jewish communities. She graduated from Emory University in Atlanta and earned a Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve School of Law in Cleveland. Wuliger is involved with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Jewish Federations of North America, Kol Israel Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. She also serves on the boards of the local chapter of American Friends of Magen David Adom, Bellefaire JCB, Shoes and Clothes for Kids and Fundacion HispanoJudia, the Hispanic Jewish Foundation.