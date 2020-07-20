The Kol Israel Foundation will announce its Face to Face Holocaust education program at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 during a free, online event. On Jan. 1, 2019, Kol Israel acquired the program that had been part of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood for 25 years.
The educational program will feature redesigned banners, personal stories and updated information relevant to today’s social climate.
“I’m excited to build onto Face to Face with these new educational components” said Marianne Lax, Kol Israel education director in a news release. “With expanded perspectives that mirror our current environment, I hope the impact on our students will reinforce the live and taped testimonials presented by survivors and their families in a dynamic way. We need to help this generation figure out what ‘Never Again’ means, and the first step is education.”
The new exhibit will include:
- 14 banners with new topics to explore, including the U.S. response to the Holocaust; the refugee crisis; definitions and variations of “concentration camps”; expanded stories of rescue, justice, and accountability; and other historical genocides.
- 32 profiles highlighting a personal Holocaust experience.
- 2 tabletop banners outlining the early warning signs of genocide.
- 1 tabletop banner about anti-Semitism, which provides context for the Holocaust.
According to the release, the foundation is also prepared to adapt the educational program to fit the constraints that the COVID-19 pandemic will put on schools this year.