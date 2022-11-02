Kol Israel Foundation will hold its Roll with Kol 2022 casino night fundraiser in honor of volunteer Elissa Wuliger on Nov. 20 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
Additional honorees include Mark B. Cole with the education award; Barry Feldman with the community leader award; Stephen Wertheim with the volunteer award; WKYC 3 Studios with the media award; and Rina Frankel with the lifetime achievement award.
Wuliger, who belongs to The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and Jewish Family Experience in University Heights, told the Cleveland Jewish News she was “completely overwhelmed” by the honor.
“When I heard, I was just beyond grateful and the humility I felt, and still feel, is out of control,” she said. “Because of the nature of the organization and the work they do, Kol Israel Foundation is so close to my heart and relevant. The honor is so unexpected and truly overwhelming. I just couldn’t believe it.”
From a young age, Wuliger said she frequently thought about how if the Nazis could come after Jews during the Holocaust, that event now, “if you’re a Jew, you’re a target.” That notion drives her interest in getting involved in her community, Wuliger said.
“That’s why I love our community and why Kol Israel Foundation’s mission is so critically important,” she said. “We reach and educate thousands of students who may not know anything about the Holocaust. It’s opening peoples’ eyes to the horrors that hate can bring. What Kol Israel Foundation does, they do so well.”
Calling it “an incredible organization with a special group of people who are so closely involved and devoted” to the cause, Wuliger said Kol Israel Foundation was always a cause she wanted to get involved in.
“It’s been a few years (since I started),” she said. “So, this is amazing to me. I feel very blessed to now have this ability to take a really in-depth look and be a more proactive volunteer.”
From a general standpoint, Wuliger said community involvement is where her heart is. Growing up in a family that always had one parent out in the community “doing good,” she added she wanted to follow that example.
“It is who I am and in my blood,” she said. “If I don’t do the work, who will? No one else is standing up for our community if we don’t. I am so proud to be Jewish, but I am also very aware that it puts me and my children in danger. That is a nightmare, but it motivates me to work harder.”
Saying “the world would be a much better place if people knew more,” Wuliger said she’s excited to help raise money to support Kol Israel Foundation’s Holocaust education efforts.
“To be able to spread knowledge and shrink the number of people who don’t know anything about the Holocaust and possibly prevent hate going forward, that is where I want to be,” she said. “I hope we raise money to continue our work and continue to grow. Holocaust education is not fun – it’s serious work. So, when you have the opportunity to step back, spread joy and celebrate accomplishments, that is wonderful.”
Publisher’s note: Barry Feldman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.