A disciplinary hearing for Dr. Lara Kollab, whose anti-Semitic tweets cost her residency at Cleveland Clinic in 2018, will begin Oct. 5.
Kollab was dismissed after canarymission.org released information regarding her anti-Semitic posts on social media under a pseudonym.
The State Medical Board of Ohio issued a citation against the Westlake resident July 10, 2019, and mailed a letter to both Kollab and her lawyers listing the reasons for the citation and notifying her of her right to request a hearing. Her lawyer, James McGovern at Graff & McGovern LPA in Columbus, responded with a request for the hearing.
Through a lawyer, Kollab requested a motion for continuance of hearing based on the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an April 27 entry by hearing examiner Kimberly A. Lee.
“Based upon the foregoing, proper diligence and reasonable cause for continuance are found,” she wrote. “Risk to the public is limited as Respondent does not have an active license to practice in Ohio. Accordingly, Respondent’s Motion for Continuance of Hearing is GRANTED. A special case management schedule was previously approved for this matter.”
The rest of the two-page document lists the timeframe for Kollab’s hearing, which is set for Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 at the Ohio State Medical Board’s offices in Columbus.
At the State Medical Board’s website, Kollab’s training certificate as a doctor of osteopathic medicine contains this July 10, 2019 message as it pertains to board action:
“Based on: the doctor’s admission to making anti-Semitic comments on social media, and then subsequently deleting the comments and falsely claiming that she was being framed for having made those comments; and on the doctor’s 2/4/2019 sworn statement containing false statements; and on the doctor’s 7/1/2018 resignation in lieu of termination from her internal medicine residency at the Cleveland Clinic, which became effective 10/18/2018; and on the doctor’s failure to disclose during an interview with the Kerns Medical Center in California that her resignation was based on her discriminatory social media postings. The doctor’s actions, as alleged, would individually, and or collectively, constitute: making a false, fraudulent, deceptive, or misleading statement in the solicitation of or advertising for patients; in relation to the practice of medicine and surgery, osteopathic medicine and surgery, podiatric medicine and surgery, or a limited branch of medicine; or in securing or attempting to secure any license or certificate to practice issued by the board.”
In September, Tessie Pollock, director of communication at the State Medical Board of Ohio, said the state board would have notified the Federation of State Medical Boards of the change in Kollab’s status. The federation is based in Euless, Texas, and is an umbrella group representing 70 state medical boards and osteopathic boards in the United States and its territories. It also co-sponsors the United States Medical Licensing Examination.
An April 28 CJN check of the FSMB listed Kollab’s 2018 graduation from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York City, listed her Ohio license and under the word actions stated, “No actions found.”