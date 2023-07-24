The wait is over for Cleveland baseball fans eager to enjoy kosher food again while taking in a Guardians’ game.
After a five-year hiatus of kosher food at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland, a collaboration between Rabbi Dan Eleff of Beachwood and Mendel’s KC BBQ in Shaker Heights marks the return of kosher food at games this week.
Starting with a soft opening, Mendel’s Dogs and Deli will be situated behind home plate near Section 157. The menu, which is subject to change, features $7 hot dogs, $12 po-dogs, $13 Reuben wraps and $13 pastrami dogs. Chips, pretzels, popcorn, candy, peanuts, drinks and beer will also be sold at the stand.
The name of the stand was tweaked to remove “KC” to not name a competing city’s name for a vendor, and “BBQ” was removed due to another food vendor contract existing within the field.
The effort started with a 2019 petition created by Eleff, who is also the CEO and founder of DansDeals. Conversations stalled when negotiations among the Guardians, Delaware North, a food service management company and Cleveland Kosher broke down.
But conversations once again picked up when Mendel’s KC BBQ leadership entered the equation, led by owner Mendel Segal and manager Josh Lurie. Eleff met Lurie in 2018 when he provided kosher meals for a Shomer Shabbos Antarctica expedition that Eleff organized.
As a lifelong Cleveland baseball fan, the opening is nothing short of exciting for Eleff, he told the Cleveland Jewish News. Eleff attends Bais Dovid Cleveland in Beachwood.
“I’m just thrilled that years of efforts paid off and people will be able to enjoy delicious kosher food at the ballpark once again,” he said. “Joshua and Mendel of Mendel’s KC BBQ did a great job making it work with Cleveland Kosher, Delaware North and the Guardians.”
Mendel’s KC BBQ opened in January at 20314 Chagrin Blvd.