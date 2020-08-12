The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry has established an emergency campaign as an opportunity to continue providing its services to an increased amount of people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the pandemic, KFP serves 5,600 people a month instead of its pre-pandemic average of 4,000, according to a news release.
Funds donated through the campaign, named “Cleveland families turn to us – now we turn to you,” will go toward helping the kosher food pantry serve more people, put on a weekly drive-through distribution for 140 local families and continue food deliveries to seniors or individuals unable to shop for themselves.
For every donation before Aug. 21, a sponsor will match it.
“While the pandemic closed many food pantries, kosher food pantry remains open to feed the vulnerable, despite many challenges,” Devorah Alevsky, director of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, said in the release. “We would especially like to applaud all the volunteers who have stepped up to assist others in these difficult times.”
Donations can be made at kosherfb.org or by mailing a check to 2004 S. Green Road, Cleveland, OH 44121.
For more information, contact Rivka Goldstein at info@kosherfb.org or call 216-382-7202.