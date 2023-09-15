Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid was named a Hometown Hero by One South Euclid.
While the selection process is confidential, One South Euclid received many community nominations for the Kosher Food Pantry over the past two years, something the executive committee kept in mind, Annette Iwamoto, One South Euclid executive director, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“The Kosher Food Pantry really stood out because of its impact not just in South Euclid, but also in all the surrounding communities that benefit from having the Kosher Food Pantry here,” she said.
The Kosher Food Pantry will be celebrated along with other Hometown Hero honorees at the Hometown Heroes Happy Hour at 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Black Forest in South Euclid and presented with an award at the annual Mingle at Mayfield fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Mayfield Country Club in South Euclid.
“I feel this is very exciting and it’s very heartwarming,” Sarah Alevsky, executive director of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry told the CJN. “It’s recognizing the work that we’re doing in the community for the people that live here but also our volunteers and even our pantry director who are South Euclid residents.”
Forty years ago, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry began as a support network assisting Russian immigrants. Today, it serves over 5,000 food-insecure Jewish households in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs and those referred by Cleveland’s social service agencies with weekly food distribution among other services, according to its website.
“I think it’s important that we are honoring the Kosher Food Pantry this year because there is so much food insecurity in our community and it’s important that we recognize their efforts and elevate what they’re doing,” Iwamoto said.
The third class of One South Euclid Hometown Heroes includes Tony Caroscio, an avid volunteer and former member of city council who has organized city clean-ups and initiated free youth sports camps, and couple Carol Fiorelli, former mathematics teacher and retired Keybank executive who was vital to South Euclid revitalization projects, and Dennis Fiorelli, former city council president and retired vice president and director at Keybank who applied his business acumen to advance city service and South Euclid finances, according to One South Euclid’s website.
“It seems like a really fun way to shed light on some of the work that people do, in the community specifically, and we feel honored that they’ve chosen the Kosher Food Pantry to be a recipient of this honor,” Alevsky said.
She noted she was happy to hear One South Euclid will offer kosher food options at their events.
“They’re really respecting the dietary needs of our community,” Alevsky said.
One South Euclid, a nonprofit community development corporation founded in 2009, started Hometown Heroes in 2021.
“Our mission is about promoting sustainable, economic, social and cultural connections in South Euclid, so the honoring of Hometown Heroes is very much in line with promoting those connections in our community and elevating that people and organizations that make South Euclid a great place to live and play,” Iwamoto said.
For more information about Hometown Heroes, visit bit.ly/3PofJYC.