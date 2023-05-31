leveland Kosher Food Pantry will hold its annual Volunteer Appreciation Celebration at 7:30 p.m. June 5 at Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood.
This year’s Rivka Goldstein Volunteer of the Year Award will be presented to two volunteers, Jennifer Wintner and Emanuel Yakubov. They are being honored for their longtime assistance with Sunday food deliveries to local senior residence buildings, according to a news release. A short program will follow the dessert reception.
“Every week, rain or shine, Jennifer and Emanuel perform mitzvahs by delivering food to elderly people who face food insecurity,” said KFP director Devorah Alevsky in the release. “We are thrilled to honor these two outstanding volunteers this year.”
The award is named for the previous pantry managing director, Rivka Goldstein.
RSVPs for the celebration are required and can be submitted by emailing celebration@kosherfb.org or by calling the KFP office at 216-382-7202.
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry Advisory Board is co-chaired by Muriel Weber and Chuck Whitehill.