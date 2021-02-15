Mezuzahs were hung Jan. 17 as the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry opened two temporary trailers for use on its property at 2004 S. Green Road in South Euclid.
“We want to thank Harley Cohen and all of the contractors who helped us get this important project done,” food pantry Director Devorah Alevsky said in a news release.
Cohen is principal of Harlan & Associates of Beachwood who managed the project.
“Without them and our generous donors, we would not be able to continue to serve our clients during the typical Cleveland winter,” Alevsky. said.
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry is one of the largest food relief agencies in Northeastern Ohio and is a partner agency of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Since COVID-19, it serves 6,000 clients per month, according to the release.
Since the pandemic started, changes to operations have included pre-packing boxes of food, no-touch drive-through distribution and social distancing of volunteers as they pack food. More workers have also been hired to provide door-to-door delivery to apartment buildings.
The food pantry will soon hold its Passover appeal. To contribute, volunteer, or if you need service, visit kosherfb.org or call 216-382-7202.
“We thank our local Jewish community and other major donors for their continued support of the Food Pantry. As the pandemic continues through the winter with no sign of letting up, may we continue to lighten the burden for our families by providing the food they so desperately need,” Alevsky said.
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry was established more than 40 years ago by Alevsky’s parents, Rabbi and Rebbetzin Zalman and Shulamit Kazen, as part of their efforts to help Russian Jews settle in Cleveland through the Semach Sedek Russian Immigrant Aid Society.