Starting at 11 a.m. May 29, the City of University Heights will hold its Memorial Day parade.
New this year, attendees can purchase kosher food, including hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks, provided by Heights Jewish Center Synagogue.
The parade will start at Silsby Road between Ashurst and Canterbury roads. Then, once at South Belvoir and Washington boulevards, the parade will turn east and go up Washington before going down Bromley Road and finishing at Gearity School at 2323 Wrenford Road.
Festivities include a bounce house, bubble activities, a magician, various booths, food trucks and other family activities.