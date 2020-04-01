A kosher grocery store will occupy what was once planned to be a Seasons Kosher Supermarket in South Euclid.
The new kosher market will open in the empty 40,000-square-foot building in Oakwood Commons on Warrensville Center Road following a $2 million bankruptcy sale on March 18.
“We’re pleased to see the building eventually open for the first time as its intended use,” said Mike Love, economic development director for the city of South Euclid. “We believe it will be just as good if not better (than) Seasons.”
Love was unable to confirm the name of the store.
He said he is waiting to see construction drawings for the interior of the building. The exterior and façade are complete.
The building has 20,000 square feet on the first floor and a 20,000-square-foot basement. The sale encompassed the building on a 2.5-acre plot with 40 parking spaces.
The previous purchase price was $1.85 million on April 12, 2016, Love said.
Cuyahoga County property taxes of $314,920 are current, he said, and about 17% goes to the city of South Euclid, with most of the taxes going to the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District and a portion going to Heights Libraries. The building is in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District.
Seasons filed for bankruptcy in September 2018 and the company was purchased by Joseph Bistritsky and his family. He is CEO of Maramont Corp. A January 2019 news release said Seasons stores would reopen stores in New Jersey and New York. Stores in Baltimore and South Euclid were not mentioned.
Seasons received a building permit from the city in May 2017 and at the time, it was expected that the store would open by fall 2017.
The land that was to be used for the South Euclid store is owned by an entity called Cleveland Kosher Supermarket LLC, which is owned or controlled by Cleveland-based SKNY. According to bankruptcy court documents, SKNY constitutes the family or the estate of the late Robert “Mendy” Klein, and documents attached to a debtor’s Chapter 11 petition were signed by Klein’s son, Nathan Klein.
The buyer of the building and parcel is listed as two entities with a single address: AE 150 Street Owner LLC and SC Grove Realty LLC , both at 175 Belgrove Drive, Kearney, N.J.
The owner was unavailable for comment.