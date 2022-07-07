While the stand labeled “kosher hot dogs” may be open periodically this season at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland, baseball fans won’t be able to enjoy a certified kosher hot dog from the vendor, according to Rabbi Shimon Gutman, kashrus administrator for Cleveland Kosher.
Cleveland Kosher and Delaware North, which managers food service at Progressive Field, were aiming to restart serving certified kosher Ables & Heymann hot dogs at the stand by the May 3 game against the San Diego Padres. But Gutman said that never happened, and won’t happen for the rest of the season, because the difficulties of finding someone to supervise the stand during its day-to-day operations.
“They’ve had a stand for years and years at the field, but right now, it’s not kosher,” Gutman told the Cleveland Jewish News July 6. “Because of everything post-COVID, we haven’t been able to get the stand supervised. We were hoping that we’d get someone by mid-season, but we’ve now given up for this season. Hopefully, once we get into a better position post-COVID, we will get people to cover it.”
Charles Roberts, director of public relations for Delaware North, told the CJN July 6 that the stand is open on Fridays, Saturdays and most Sundays.
“(Progressive Field) doesn’t have the capacity to manage it during the weekdays because of staffing either,” he said. “We’re flexible in trying to get it to work. I know they were still working with Rabbi Gutman and that’s still the case. Our hope is, in time, the stand will be able to get re-certified. That wish remains ongoing.”
The stand still serves the uncertified kosher hot dogs with kosher pareve buns from Sysco, and fans can also buy peanuts, soft drinks and some beer. Sysco’s kosher certification is available on its website, facilitated through KOF-K Kosher Supervision of Teaneck, N.J. The stand, in Section 164, is still mobile order only, with all orders placed through the MLB Ballpark app. There are signs throughout the park with ordering instructions.
A timeline for when the hot dogs will be certified kosher once more is to be determined, Gutman said.
“I don’t have a crystal ball for the industry, but we’re hoping we can get it certified and supervised sooner rather than later,” he said.