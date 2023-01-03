Michael Twitty, author of "KosherSoul, The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew,” will speak at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 13 at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
In his book, Twitty explores African-Jewish cooking and “not who makes the food, but how the food makes the people” as he recounts his own “passage to and within Judaism,” according to a news release.
Twitty is also the creator of afroculinaria.com, a blog that explores African American historic foodways. The blog has appeared on “Bizarre Foods America” with Andrew Zimmern, “Many Rivers to Cross” with Henry Louis Gates, and “Taste the Nation” with Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi. His first book, “The Cooking Gene,” won the 2018 James Beard Foundation Book of the Year Award and Best Writing of the Year Award.
The Shabbat service will be offered in-person and streamed live from the temple’s website, fairmounttemple.org. There will be an oneg offered afterwards prepared by chef Jeremy Umansky of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery, and a book signing with Twitty.
In addition to the Shabbat service, Fairmount Temple will host two other events built around his visit – a cooking demo at 4 p.m. Jan. 8 with Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum on Zoom and a “KosherSoul” chapter discussion at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 with Fairmount Temple executive director Juliana Johnston Senturia and board treasurer Marcel Duhamel on Zoom.
For those interested in the cooking demo, which will be focused on Swahili Roast Chicken and sour apple slaw, RSVP to Staci Cohen at scohen@fairmounttemple.org. Recipes and an ingredient list will be sent to participants. Those interested in the book discussion can also RSVP to Cohen. Participants will receive chapter information upon registration.
To learn more, visit fairmounttemple.org or call 216-464-1330.