Michele Krantz was elected president of the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple board of directors at its meeting June 21. She began her term on July 1.
Krantz, who was the first vice president for the past year, has been a board vice president since 2019. She has also served on multiple committees at Fairmount Temple, including co-chairing the cantorial search committee and co-chairing the strategic planning committee.
An attorney in the office of general counsel at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Krantz was an attorney with the Meridia Hospital System and then Cleveland Clinic Health System for 12 years and practiced law in Washington, DC, for several years. She received her Bachelor of Science degree with distinction from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
Krantz grew up in New York City and moved to Northeast Ohio 30 years ago with her late husband, Marc. Their three children, now adults, all attended Fairmount Temple’s religious school.
She said in a news release that one of her family’s many highlights as a family was going on a Fairmount Temple trip to Israel led by Rabbi Joshua Caruso and now Cantor Laureate Sarah Sager.
“One of the best parts for me of being an involved Fairmount Temple member is getting to know the many wonderful people that are part of this community,” Krantz said. I look forward to working with this community to fulfill our mission and continuing to strengthen our great congregation.”
Additionally, Robert Blumstein was elected to the board of directors. He previously served from 2018 to 2021.