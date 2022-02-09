As the city of Solon prepares to ink agreements with the Cleveland Metroparks to oversee construction and manage the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail, which could cost the city up to $4.25 million, Mayor Eddy Kraus has a larger plan in mind: a second trail that would run from Harper Road to Treat Road in Aurora.
Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 9 that he hopes the city will be able to buy land for a seven-mile trail from Harper Road behind Nestle’s headquarters to Treat Road in Aurora on the former Norfolk Southern rail bed.
“Ultimately, the goal is to connect these two trails, and to really create a real regional …
biking and hiking and walking system throughout Solon and beyond,” Kraus said, adding that the two trails would link behind Solon City Hall.
Regarding the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail, Kraus said he initially hoped the city would be able to transform that trail on its own, and he turned to Brian Zimmerman, CEO of Cleveland Metroparks for assistance about three years ago.
“The Metroparks is the No. 1-rated park system in the country, so we’re blessed to have them as a partner,” he said, calling the Solon to Chagrin Falls trail “a transformative project not just for Solon, but it connects Chagrin Falls and other areas.”
Three people spoke in favor of the plan for the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail at a Feb. 7 city council meeting at its first reading on two draft agreements with Cleveland Metroparks for the project. No action was taken.
Dan Sirkin, president and owner of Solon Bicycle, called it a win-win for the city.
“At this point I can’t really see anything bad about this trail,” Sirkin said Feb. 7. “I’ve been talking to people for years about it at this point.”
“Everyone is super excited about it,” Sirkin said. “We plan on hosting group rides every other week, family rides. ... As an added bonus, it’s safer and it boosts property value.”
Solon will provide the funds for design, construction, permits, inspection and fundraising for the project, to be appropriated by Solon City Council and will be able to apply grant funding to the project.
Kraus told the CJN the city will aggressively pursue additional grant funding as well from state and federal sources.
In 2018, Solon received a $499,208 award from the Clean Ohio Trails Fund and a $300,000 Ohio Capital Budget grant. The 50-year lease and management agreement allows for two extensions. The Metroparks, which will design, oversee construction and manage the trail’s day-to-day operations, will pay Solon $1 per year, according to terms of the draft agreement.
The city is obligated to contribute an amount not to exceed $4.25 million for design and construction, with the most expensive aspect being a bridge across the Chagrin River.
The proposed four-mile hiking and biking trail would include 2.1 miles within Solon. It will run along the former Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Co. railroad line and will extend from SOM Center Road, next to the Carter Lumber property and the Aldi/Hobby Lobby shopping center in Solon, into Bentleyville, through the Metroparks and eventually to Chagrin Falls.
Jeremy Zelwin, Ward 3 Solon city councilman, said the trail that goes through his ward and impacts the most homes, has garnered negative feedback in the past and that he was surprised that no one objected at the Feb. 7 meeting, although there are additional opportunities to comment.
Zelwin described the meeting as “tame” in comparison with feedback from past meetings.
“Now that said there were a handful of residents in the audience that did not speak that live on one of the more impacted, I would say, the most impacted street for the trail,” Zelwin told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 8. “They’re very concerned about their privacy.”
A special council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 with a discussion and public comment session at which Metroparks will be represented. A third and final reading will take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
Zelwin said the biggest cost will be for a bridge across the Chagrin River that will link the Solon trail to a trail in Bentleyville that goes to Chagrin Falls.
The project is not expected to cost the $4.25 million, but additional funds are being set aside, and the city will continue to seek additional grants, to ensure that the trail is top notch, safe and appropriate screening is provided for residents who live along the trail, according to a Feb. 2 news release.
Once the two agreements have been approved and the Metroparks has secured an engineering firm for the project, representatives will engage each individual property owner to assess screening needs and discuss options, according to the news release. Both the Metroparks and the Solon Police Department will provide policing and monitoring of the trail, the release said.
Some preparation work for the trail will begin in 2022, but the majority of the trail installation is expected to take place in 2023.
Questions and concerns about the trail project for the city should be sent to communications@solonohio.org.