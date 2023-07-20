The past year has been a busy one for Solon, according to Mayor Eddy Kraus.
The city has seen newly established cultural institutions, held several community events and is seeing new development. Along with its business community, Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News all of that points to Solon being a “global community with a small-town feel.”
“We have a lot of diversity,” said Kraus, specifically referencing the recent groundbreaking on Solon Community Living, a residential community for adults with developmental disabilities, on June 7, and the Solon Mosque recently celebrating its first anniversary. “It all represents who we are as a community. They’re all part of the fabric of the community. It’s all about learning more about each other. The more we can learn, the better we are and the more tolerant we are.”
The community is also home to Chabad Jewish Center of Solon, led by Rabbi Zushe and Miriam Greenberg. Its expansion project was recently completed and celebrated with an Inauguration Gala on April 2.
In addition to its Solon Connects master plan to foster a walkable community designed for people and not just cars, the city is also working on several new and redevelopment projects, Kraus said. Most of its shopping centers are full now, he added, with several more businesses planning to come into the city, including Tractor Supply and a University Hospitals urgent care facility.
But the next big effort is reimagining the former Liberty Ford site on Aurora Road, Kraus said. Named The District, the site will eventually be home to a new mixed-use development that could include a combination of restaurants, apartments, a new hotel, and retail and office space. Voters decided to rezone the site in late 2019 from a C-4 motor service commercial district to a new mixed-use planning district.
“We’ve been working with the same developer for two years now, and we’re getting pretty close to getting that done,” he said, adding he expects “all of the paperwork” to be done this year. “There is just a lot of work that goes into it. There is financing, cleaning up the property, demolishing, engineering, sewer work – just a lot of moving pieces and parts.”
Kraus said The District also ties into the Solon Connects master plan “in a way,” as it will be a “very walkable area.”
“For Solon, this mixed-use project would be a missing link for Solon,” he said. “As mayor, I hear all the time – (a mixed-use development) is the one thing Solon doesn’t have.”
Switching gears, Kraus said new development and business growth are only two facets of what makes Solon such a strong community.
“Education is No. 1 – first and foremost,” he said. “Having a top school system has the entire community focused on education and the quality of education for their children. Everyone moves here for the schools – and the entire community feels the same way, which is interesting to have a whole community that is proud of the school system.”
Adding that Solon City School District is “known throughout the region, state and country” for its quality, Kraus said nothing feels better than to see each graduate move through college and secure jobs since it has to do with “their underlying early educational experiences.”
“Education is the cornerstone of life,” he said. “Every child is a product of their upbringing, of their education. As a community, we’re all so proud.”
Combining the schools with Solon’s 900-strong business community, Kraus said it’s a winning recipe for retaining citizens – or at the very least, welcoming them back later in life to start their families. In 2022 alone, Solon welcomed almost 40 new businesses.
“(It) gives so many people the opportunity to work here and become successful citizens of our community,” he said. “That combination also speaks to the cross-section of the upcoming innovation hub and the expansion of our library – all to connect students with local job opportunities.”
The innovation hub that Kraus referenced is the Solon Innovation Center, inspired by Jumpstart, Bounce and Magnet. Through a partnership with the Cuyahoga County Public Library, the center would allow for maker space for learners of all ages to keep their ideas within the community over moving away for other opportunities, according to previous CJN reports.
But all of this can be summarized simply, Kraus said.
“The future of Solon is so bright. Our best days are still ahead,” he said. “Our businesses and schools lead the way. They’re always thinking about what the next big thing is. We can’t be stuck in an (outdated) mindset. We need to move forward.”
And for residents? Kraus just asks them to continue doing what they do best – getting involved and letting their voices, ideas and opinions be heard.
“People know they can call me, text me, email me with ideas, thoughts, comments and critiques,” he said. “I love hearing from people because, truthfully, I don’t have all the ideas. I get them from others. The more people that give me ideas is how things progress and move forward. I even welcome people to stop me even when I’m out running or biking – just let me know what you’re thinking.”