Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus did not have a shortage of business news, development updates and city staff and administration accolades to deliver during his 2023 State of the City address March 22, hosted by the Solon Chamber of Commerce at the Solon Community Center.
Ranging from the numerous business openings in 2022 and already into 2023 to ribbon cuttings and trail development updates, Kraus opened the event by referencing his connection to his Jewish faith and how it inspires the work that gets done in Solon every day.
“I take faith very seriously and very deeply, and every Saturday morning when I go to synagogue, I try to get something out of the service,” he said in opening his sixth State of the City address. “Recently, my rabbi said something that really stuck with me. There are three parts to it. The first part is always the knowledge piece, really gathering the information, whether it’s facts or data. We do a lot of that in our community. The second phase of that is more of an emotional piece. But then there is a third piece. And the third piece is what I really want to talk about today – ‘getting stuff done.’”
Adding there “is no better way to show that,” Kraus talked about the city’s business community – which is home to over 900 businesses, he said. In 2022 alone, the city welcomed almost 40 new businesses and has already added seven more in 2023, with two more still on the way – X Golf and You & I Tea Bar.
The most recent business opening was Crumbl Cookies on Aurora Road, which held its ribbon cutting March 17.
Kraus also spoke about technology and innovation companies that are working to move their operations to Solon, like Hana Technologies at 29000 Aurora Road. The manufacturer of microelectronic and semiconductor devices is moving its stateside headquarters from Twinsburg to Solon, bringing over 100 jobs to the community this year. Another tech company, Lattice Composites, is an epoxy manufacturer driven by both aerospace and defense companies. It recently moved into 29001 Solon Road.
Moving into future development around the city, Kraus spoke about the District, a new mixed-use development planned for the former Liberty Ford site on Aurora Road. The development could include a combination of restaurants, apartments, retail and office space. Voters decided to rezone the site in late 2019 from a C-4 motor service commercial district to a new mixed-use planning district.
“This is our fourth developer, yes, but we finally have a partner that is committed to making this happen,” Kraus said. “So that our residents don’t always have to go to Chagrin Falls, Beachwood and Independence for fine dining and a nice place to go and to hang out. This is something we’ve been looking forward to for many years.”
Other developments and partnerships coming down the pipeline include the Solon Innovation Center, inspired by Jumpstart, Bounce, Magnet and other entities. Through a partnership with the Cuyahoga County Public Library, the center would allow for maker space so entrepreneurs of all ages can keep their ideas within the community instead of looking elsewhere to get their start, Kraus said.
“We want to make sure our students in this community don’t have to go to the east coast or west coast to find their life’s dream,” he said. “Their life’s dream can be right here. There are so many ways we can connect our students and young people to our businesses.”
Kraus also touched on the upcoming groundbreaking for Solon Community Living, a sustainable, community-accessible housing option for adults with developmental disabilities created by Ara and Leslie Bagdasarian. Solon City Council accepting their bid to purchase 3.65 acres on Aurora Road and Portz Parkway in November 2021. They received the final building plan approval in October 2022.
Kraus also gave updates on the Solon Connects and Rails to Trails projects, which aim to make the community a more bike- and pedestrian-friendly community through further development of the city’s trail networks. The 12-year plan is in collaboration with the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission, including the Solon to Chagrin Falls trail that could start construction as soon as fall 2023, pending permit approval. If all goes well, construction could be completed by fall 2024, Kraus said.
Another proposed trail included the Headwaters Connector Trail, formerly known as the Norfolk Southern Trail, which runs for seven miles from Harper Road behind Nestle’s headquarters to Treat Road in Aurora on the former rail bed.
Kraus also touched on the community park master plan, which in phase one would include a new adaptive playground, resurfaced parking lot, updated restrooms, new concession options, turf soccer and baseball spaces, shaded areas, a pickleball complex, and infrastructure for future additions like a bandstand and an aquatic center next to the swimming pool.
In closing his speech, Kraus thanked city employees, directors and elected officials for all they do, noting the work done in Solon “doesn’t get done in a vacuum.”
“I think we can safely say through all the work we’ve done for many years, we have the knowledge, we have the heart,” he said. “Now, it’s time to get stuff done. It’s because of all of you that we all can do it together because we all belong in our community.”
To watch the Solon State of the City address, visit bit.ly/3FKCrpL