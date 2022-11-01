The second annual Kristallnacht Candelight Vigil on Chardon Square will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 9, marking the 84th anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass.
The vigil has been organized by Mary Briggs and Susan Effron as they bring together speakers and candles to light up the square to honor the lives lost during the Holocaust.
“Last year, just even putting the program together was very deep and meaningful to me because of the people that I connected with,” Briggs, who is not Jewish, told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 27. “Even a rabbi in England – whose readings I used and then sharing the story that their father’s father was one of the 30,000 that were rounded up in Vienna during the Kristallnacht – and the presenters.”
On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938, in Nazi Germany, Austria and part of Czechoslovakia, 267 synagogues and 7,500 Jewish business, schools and homes were destroyed or looted, 100 people were killed and 30,000 young Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps while fire departments and police protected non-Jewish structures.
Last year’s vigil had six presenters, including Ellen Jacob, vice president of the Kol Israel Foundation, with about 100 people, Jews and non-Jews, in attendance.
While Briggs was still putting the program together when she spoke to the CJN, she said someone will present on behalf of Gloria Treister, a child of Holocaust survivors, and Mabel Kopp will be reading this year.
The speeches will be on the history of Kristallnacht and, taking place the day after the election, and will also focus on what’s happening in the climate of the United States today.
“Overall, the history has not changed, the climate has not really changed in America with the antisemitism, and I am one to stand up for people’s freedoms – freedom of religion and to be able to live without persecution,” Briggs said. “So, I’m not a one-and-done person. ... It’s important to carry on and to be able to educate people and honor people and the lives that were lost during the Holocaust and to stand up against hate speech in our society today.”
She spoke about the rise of antisemitism and violence in the U.S. today, including in the past week with Kanye West and thanked those who have withdrawn support and taken a stand against hate speech.
“So, while Nov. 9, 1938, is a focus, one cannot ignore the rise of antisemitism and violence in my own country at this time,” Briggs said.
Briggs said in the early 1980s, she and a good friend who is Jewish attended a candlelight vigil involving B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.
“That’s when I first learned of it,” she said of Kristallnacht.
Beyond the annual Kristallnacht Candlelight Vigil on the Square, Briggs’ goal is to raise money to have a menorah on the Square during the holiday season, “so there’s not just a baby Jesus on the square, that it represents a broader community during the holiday season.”