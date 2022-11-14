Chardon Square was illuminated by candles once again as over 30 people came to the second annual Kristallnacht commemoration on Nov. 9, marking the 84th anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass.
On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938, in Nazi Germany, Austria and part of Czechoslovakia, 267 synagogues and 7,500 Jewish business, schools and homes were destroyed or looted, 100 people were killed and 30,000 young Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps while fire departments and police protected non-Jewish structures.
Mary Briggs organized the vigil in Chardon with Susan Effron, and she shared the story of how she first learned of Kristallnacht from a Jewish friend in the 1980s and attended a candlelight vigil involving B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.
As she has organized other events in Geauga County, from the county’s first Pride Day to Martin Luther King Day and Presidents Day, Briggs shared another story of finding herself at the Friendship Circle in 2020 where a beautiful menorah was displayed outside and sharing her concern to Rabbi Yossi Marozov that the Chardon Square only displayed a manager scene.
“There wasn’t an inclusive menorah or representation of Kwanzaa, the variety of celebrations that we have at that time of year,” Briggs said. “And Rabbi Yossi (Marozov) said, ‘Keep up your fight. Keep up that desire to have that occur.’”
Since then, she has organized the Kristallnacht candlelight vigil and plans to have a menorah on the Square, which she told the Cleveland Jewish News could possibly be up for this holiday season.
In addition to the co-organizers, this year’s commemoration included readings and speeches from Ann Lukas, a board member and past president of Kol Israel Foundation and child of two survivors; Marcy Rosenthal telling the story of Kristallnacht as told by her grandparents and father, who was 8 months old at the time; Mabel Kopp read her peace poem written in 1967 about the Six-Day War titled, “Hypocrosia;” Marilyn Ettinger recited the Shehecheyanu blessing and read a message from Gloria Treister, a child of Holocaust survivors, who could not attend; and Dan Craig read George Washington’s letter to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, R.I.
Effron read an excerpt from Tova Friedman’s, “The Daughter of Auschwitz,” and Briggs began the vigil with a reading of Martin Niemoller’s, “First They Came.”
Rosenthal lit the first candle and passed it to her father, Harry Abraham, to begin the passing and lighting of the candles.
“My grandmother, Ida Abraham, told me what happened that night,” Rosenthal had told the crowd. “My father was sleeping in his crib near the window when the Nazis broke the window and glass shattered and fell directly on my dad. Luckily, he wasn’t injured.”
She continued that her grandfather, Albert Abraham, along with all the Jewish men were taken to the center of their town, Frickhofen, and taken to Buchenwald Concentration camp that night. Her father and grandmother were reunited with her grandfather in Shanghai, where they lived for 7½ years before her uncle sponsored their visas to the United States.
Lukas also shared the story of her parents, the sole survivors of the Holocaust in her family, who escaped Poland in 1939 and deported to Siberia. Upon returning, they learned that their mothers, three brothers, four sisters, nieces and nephews, and daughter had not survived.
In her final remarks, Briggs spoke briefly about the realities of the United States today in the wake of the election the night prior and her continued commitment to fighting for others.
“I honor all of you, the memory of Kristallnacht,” she said. “But we must stand up and protect our democracy because we’ve all felt the rise of hatred.”
Briggs, a former Claridon Township trustee, told the CJN she had invited Jonathan Tiber, a current Claridon Township trustee, to the vigil. He could not make it as he was attending the Geauga County Township Association dinner, but took the opportunity to speak to those gathered at the dinner about Kristallnacht, urging them not to stand by, but to stand up for others.