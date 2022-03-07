Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced March 2 the approval of assistance for six projects set to create 1,937 new jobs and retain 2,597 jobs statewide, including the return of The Kroger Co. to Northeast Ohio.
Kroger, which is headquartered in Cincinnati and is the largest supermarket chain in the country, left the Northeast Ohio market in the mid-1980s. The fulfillment center in Oakwood will offer delivery service for groceries. The nearest Kroger stores are in Sandusky and Mansfield. Kroger once had a distribution center in Solon.
Kroger expects to create 400 full-time positions, generating $18 million in new payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Oakwood, according to a news release. Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the United States. TCA approved a 1.551%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.
During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners, according to the release. Those proposals are expected to also result in more than $104 million in new payroll and lead to more than $117 million in investments across Ohio, the release said.
Other projects approved are:
• Alexander Mann Solutions Corporation in Cleveland expects to create 152 full-time positions, generating $9.3 million in new payroll and retaining $11 million in existing payroll as the result of an expansion project in Cleveland. AMS is a global provider of talent acquisition and management solutions. TCA approved a 1.673%, eight year Job Creation Tax credit for the project.
• ECS Tuning LLC in Wadsworth expects to create 98 full-time jobs, generating $4.1 million in new payroll and retaining $14.9 million in existing payroll as part of their expansion. ECS Tuning supplies OEM parts, aftermarket replacement parts and performance parts for European cars. TCA approved a 1.273%, seven year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.
Other approved projects include the Brennan-Eberly Team Sports Inc. in Swanton Township and Holland; Total Quality Logistics LLC in Union Township and Milford; and Walgreen Co. in Canal Winchester.