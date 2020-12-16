Alex Krutchik has joined the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company as a staff reporter.

Krutchik, 23, graduated in December from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., with a degree in Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Krutchik has been a writer/reporter for FSView, Franchise Sport and WVFS Radio, all in Tallahassee, Fla., and SB Nation in Miami, as well as a contributor to the Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News.

“We are excited to have Alex join our award-winning staff and anxious to have our readers become more familiar with the stories he will be sharing with them,” CJN Managing Editor Bob Jacob said.

Krutchik, a graduate of Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Fla., enjoys sports and going to the beach.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you