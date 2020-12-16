Alex Krutchik has joined the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company as a staff reporter.
Krutchik, 23, graduated in December from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., with a degree in Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
Krutchik has been a writer/reporter for FSView, Franchise Sport and WVFS Radio, all in Tallahassee, Fla., and SB Nation in Miami, as well as a contributor to the Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News.
“We are excited to have Alex join our award-winning staff and anxious to have our readers become more familiar with the stories he will be sharing with them,” CJN Managing Editor Bob Jacob said.
Krutchik, a graduate of Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Fla., enjoys sports and going to the beach.