The Jewish community at Kent State University will observe Yom Hashoah from sundown April 17 through sundown April 18 to remember and mourn the more than 11 million lives, of which 6 million were Jews, murdered during the Holocaust.
The community will gather at the Rock on Front Campus at 7 p.m. April 17 for poetry and prayers, where they are asked to wear black, followed by a silent Walk to Remember to the M.A.C.C. Upon arriving to the M.A.C.C., Hillel at Kent State University and Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity will carry on the 14-year tradition of reading the names of those lost for 24 hours, until 8 p.m. April 18.
“Of course, we will not be able to read every name, as if we said one name a second, it would still take about 70 days to only read the names of the 6 million Jews murdered,” Adam Hirsh, executive director of Hillel at KSU, wrote in an email to the KSU Hillel community. “We are doing our humble, yet important part, to remember and educate the campus community.”
A Holocaust survivor and special guest from Jewish Family Services of Akron will speak at 11 a.m. April 18 at the M.A.C.C.
The community is invited to attend, participate and spread the news about the event. Hillel’s student leadership has produced a sign-up sheet to fill up the 24 hours of readers. To sign up as a reader, visit bit.ly/neverforgetkent.