Beachwood residents David and Gussie Singer joke their family should have stayed in Eilat, the southern Israeli port and resort town known for its vibrant coral reefs, sparkling sea views and oasis-like atmosphere.
While on vacation there, the Singers, with 7-year-old daughter, Hannah, and 5-year-old son, Asa, were almost adjusted to life in Israel two months since their arrival. They felt comfortable at work and school, had new friends, made sure to see Israel’s sights and improved their Hebrew.
After their few days’ vacation, frolicking on the beach and splashing in the hotel pool, they returned to their two-bedroom apartment in Jerusalem, wondering what flavors of Israel’s culture their family would bite into next.
Two days later, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“The first two months are one part of the experience, and the time when we were having to stay at home under lockdown order obviously is a different experience,” said Gussie Singer, director of intervention services at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood. “Now I feel like we’re somehow in a third chapter as things are starting to open up in Israel.”
But for the Singers, who temporarily moved to Israel on Jan. 2, taking advantage of David Singer’s semester-long sabbatical as a geology professor at Kent State University in Kent, every moment lost to the pandemic is precious time taken away from their six-month stay.
“We were starting to hit a stride with finding a balance between going to work or school, but also enjoying Jerusalem, Israel, restaurants and museums just as the corona shutdown came about,” David Singer said. “During the shutdown, we just tried to give our kids a sense of normalcy. We were still trying to give them some kind of Israel experience, which was certainly challenging.”
The parents said they came to Israel to experience Judaism, especially for their children who attend Mandel JDS to have firsthand Hebrew lessons in Israeli schools, and for David and a colleague to collaborate on a project at the Geological Survey of Israel in Jerusalem.
And yet, even though there were restrictions where Israelis could only go about 1,640 feet, and later about 328 feet, away from their homes, the Singers found ways to remain hopeful they would eventually complete their goals before flying out of Israel July 2.
When it came to experiencing Judaism, the Singers were blown away by the feeling of community despite being alone in the city on the night of the Passover seder.
“At 8:30, everybody went out of their windows and started singing,” Gussie Singer said. “We thought, ‘Are people in our neighborhood going to do this?’ But sure enough, at 8:30, we all stuck our heads out, and all of our neighbors started singing. I don’t think you could experience that in most typical Jewish communities in the United States. We still felt like we were having this quintessential Israeli experience even though we were locked in and it wasn’t exactly the Passover we had hoped for.”
Shortly into their move, David and Gussie no longer needed a translator – Hannah speaks fluent Hebrew thanks to her school.
“She had to translate for us on a couple of shopping trips or just out and about,” David Singer said. “Our son is meeting Israelis and he’s picking up Hebrew, too. Those are experiences that are incredibly special to us.”
For David, despite the fact that he had to take two months off his research work, he remains optimistic he’ll be able to pick up where he left off.
“At this point, I’m trying to salvage some of the time,” David Singer said. “I won’t be able to do everything that I sought to do, but I’ll be able to get a little bit more done.”
The Singers, who are members of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, now aim to make the most of their remaining time as the country slowly reopens. They hope to rent a car soon, visit national parks, see sights while avoiding crowds and continue to improve their Hebrew.
Despite having to home school their children while balancing work virtually, they don’t regret coming to Israel.
“We are still happy to be here,” David Singer said. “Our kids were getting experiences (before the shutdown) and continue to get experiences that they wouldn’t have gotten at home. We’ll see what our kids take away and what they remember. They’re going to remember the shutdown; they’re going to remember corona. We’re hoping that down the road in five, 10, 15 years that they also remember all of the wonderful experiences we’ve had here, and I wouldn’t pass that up.”