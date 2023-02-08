Five Kent State University programs have ranked in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report, according to a news release. The university was recognized in the best online master’s in nursing programs, best online master’s in nursing education programs, best online master’s in business programs, best online MBA programs and best online master’s in education programs rankings.
The nursing program moved up three spots to No. 65 in the nation and its nurse educators program ranked at No. 11, the release stated.
The master’s in business programs ranked No. 100 and the MBA program jumped to No. 102, 51 places higher than its last ranking.
The graduate education programs were ranked No. 142.