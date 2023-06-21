An explosion occurred on June 21 in Paris at a building that housed the Paris American Academy, where nine Kent State University students, along with faculty and staff, were located.
All KSU students have been accounted for and are safe, as the students had been at an off-side activity at the time of the explosion, according to a news release from the university. The building that houses the Paris American Academy is in the fifth arrondissement in the Latin Quarter on the Left Bank of the River Seine.
“We are thankful and relieved to know that our Kent State students are safe and accounted for,” Kent State University President Todd Diacon said in the release. “This incident occurred later in the day and the students had left the building for an off-site activity. Our thoughts are with the other individuals who were injured in the explosion.”
More than two dozen people were injured in what appears to be a gas leak-induced explosion. Additional buildings also caught fire from the explosion, but the fire is now under control.
The students arrived in Paris on June 1 for a summer fashion class that was scheduled to end on June 28. The students will be leaving the program early and returning home, and a similar class scheduled for July has been delayed and may be canceled, the release stated.