Amanda Kurland has been selected to fill a vacant seat left on the Orange Village Council, following the Sept. 21 resignation of councilman Pradip Kamat, who has served in the role since January 2020.
Kurland, 51, is the co-owner of Corky & Lenny’s, a deli and restaurant in Woodmere, that she operates alongside her husband, Kenny. She was running for one of four open council seats, and was slated to be on the Nov. 2 election ballot.
With news of her appointment to the two-year, unexpired council term that will begin in October, Kurland told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 23 that she has suspended her campaign. The four remaining candidates for the four available seats are incumbents Alan Charnas, Judson Kline, Lisa Perry and Brent Silver. She originally ran unsuccessfully for a council seat in November 2019.
“I’m so excited to serve Orange Village,” said Kurland, who attends B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “It is what I’ve always wanted to do. When I ran two years ago, the bug didn’t leave me. Even though I didn’t get elected two years ago, I still volunteered and have been appointed to other committees,” specifically the city’s finance committee, records commission and the tax incentive review council. “So, I have still been active in Orange Village. I am excited to fill this spot.”
Her appointment will become official at the next special meeting.
Kurland said she already plans to run again once her term is up.
“I am hoping the people who supported me this time around will also support me then,” she said.
When the opportunity to fill the vacant seat was presented to her by council president Brandon Duber, she said it “was the right path to say yes.”
“I could have turned it down and waited for the election, but that didn’t make sense to me,” she explained. “I’m not here to play games with anyone. I’m here to serve. So, with this, I’m being offered a chance to serve and I’m going to do it.”
Kurland added with the now uncontested council race, she is excited for the opportunity to serve with the incumbents.
“These are all good people who are in it for the right reasons,” she said. “So, I’m thrilled to serve with them.”
Duber, who attends Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights, said he learned about Kamat’s plans to resign in a phone call on Sept. 21.
“He called and indicated he was resigning from council, effective immediately,” Duber told the CJN Sept. 23. “I didn’t ask for a reason and I don’t know the answer. But, he indicated his intentions and I accepted his resignation.”
After the call, Duber said he sent an email to the rest of the council that Kamat had resigned.
“He was a pleasure to serve with, and was always courteous, nice and genuine,” he said of Kamat, 68, who was elected to council in November 2019 in his first run for a public office. He has lived in Orange since 1994 and is native to India.
As for Kurland’s appointment, Duber said the selection made sense for “a lot of reasons, and not just because she was already running for office.” He added he decided to not request resumes to fill the vacant seat.
“Amanda has been involved in the village since she ran the last time in November 2019,” he said. “She previously applied and interviewed for a prior vacancy and was well qualified. Since that time, she has shown her dedication to the meetings, showing up in person or on Zoom. She wanted to get more involved and has taken a lot of steps that no one else has in the last three vacancies or more.”
Duber said over the last 10 years he’s been on council, there have been four or five vacancies. Kurland has been “the only one” that stayed involved and “didn’t get discouraged when she wasn’t chosen or elected.”
“That showed her dedication, especially with her running again,” he said. “It had nothing to do with the other people running for re-election. She just simply deserves the spot. We’re excited to have her. I think it’ll be great.”