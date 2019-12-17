Former Clevelander Isaac Yomtovian moved to Los Angeles five years ago and subsequently joined Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills.
When he arrived at the synagogue for Shabbat service on Dec. 14, Yomtovian was greeted by police barricades and yellow tape.
Nessah Synagogue was ransacked early that morning, causing “this holy place to look like a war zone,” Yomtovian said.
Founded in 1980 by Chief Rabbi David Shofet, Yomtovian described Nessah Synagogue as the largest Persian synagogue in the world with more than 3,000 members
“In the main sanctuary, all the holy books of Siddur and Torah were thrown all over the floor,” said Yomtovian, who lived in Pepper Pike for about 40 years and was a member of the B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “One Torah scroll was torn and on the floor, the flag of Israel was torn and the flag of the U.S. was placed on the center of (the) elevated stage.
“In the corridors and hallways, garbage covered the floors and magazines were all over, the fire (extinguishers) were taken out and sprayed on the floors and walls. All picture frames were smashed and on the floor.”
The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating a series of vandalisms – including that of Nessah Synagogue – that occurred in the city that night. Investigators believe each act of vandalism was committed by a lone male subject in his 20s with short, dark, curly hair and a thin build.
An employee notified security when he arrived for work at the synagogue and found an open door and items ransacked inside the synagogue, according to a Beverly Hills Police Department media release.
“We hope we’ll be able to catch whoever did it,” Beverly Hills Mayor John A. Mirisch told the Cleveland Jewish News on Dec. 16.
Noting images from the synagogue’s surveillance footage have been released online, Mirisch said, “We’re hoping that the general public can help us identify who it is.”
Although the suspect left no markings or other overt signs of anti-Semitism, police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, according to to the media release.
“I think we kind of have to wait and see who did it to know what their motivation was,” Mirisch said. “Whatever the motivation was, it’s obviously terrible to have a shul desecrated on Shabbat. In order to understand better, we’re going to hopefully have to catch the person first and that’s what our police are focused on right now.”
The attack on Nessah Synagogue occurred only four days after two shooters attacked a cemetery and kosher supermarket in New Jersey, leaving six dead on Dec. 10.
“In the aftermath of the terrible tragedy in Jersey City earlier this week, the American Jewish community is understandably anxious,” Richard Hirschhau, director of the American Jewish Committee in Los Angeles, told the Los Angeles Times. “Reports of vandalism and damage to a synagogue are deeply troubling and cause further sense of discomfort amid the presumption of anti-Semitic intent.”
While several Jewish relics were damaged, the media release stated the synagogue’s main scrolls survived unscathed and the “disruption was primarily to the synagogue’s interior contents, and there is very limited structural damage.”
It does not appear any synagogue property was stolen. No one was inside during the crime and no one was injured.
Shofet, who immigrated to the United States in 1980 from Tehran in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution, declared Dec. 19 as a fast day with reading of tehiliem at Nessah Synagogue, which will resume its regular Shabbat service on Dec. 21.